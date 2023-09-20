Before I make any facile analysis about scheme, technique, or strategy, I think it should be frankly acknowledged that what happened Saturday evening was as comprehensive a defeat as I have seen between two ostensibly quasi-equitable FBS teams. The final score of 41-7 between Washington and Michigan State obscures the fact that MSU was defeated physically, tactically and spiritually.

There was a complete lack of assignment football, horrific tackling and plays that suggest the team's collective head was anywhere else but practice this week. That is understandable given the off-the-field situation with head coach Mel Tucker, but obscures the point that the score and outcome would have been similar regardless of who was or was not on the sideline. MSU was soundly dominated in the trenches, at all skill positions and in special teams.

I find it hard to view the result of Saturday's game as anything other than a stunning rebuke of the entire Mel Tucker experiment. The team has undeniable talent, but lacks imaginative scheme, cohesion and attention to detail. In a word, the Spartans look poorly-coached.

This is not an indictment on the players. I am in no position to opine on their effort levels, level of engagement or anything else. They are student-athletes thrust into an impossible situation on a national stage. My discontent with the tactical brain trust stems far more from frustration for, not at, the players.

From a narrow tactical perspective, I have made few attempts to conceal my deep skepticism with the overall efficacy of the schematic philosophies of two coordinators who have rarely enjoyed high-level success in their careers prior to being at MSU. I have also never pretended to be anything other than a writer with a keyboard and opinions. It must be frankly admitted that Jay Johnson and Scottie Hazelton have forgotten more about football than I will ever know.

However, I do feel that I have a sufficient base of knowledge to contend that the offensive and defensive architecture, as currently constructed, are incapable of delivering high-level success.

This does not mean that there was no attempt on the part of both coordinators to come up with an opponent-specific gameplan. On the contrary, MSU adopted a couple of very welcome additions to their suite of offensive play designs.