In a record setting offensive performance for an opponent at Spartan Stadium, the No. 8 Washington Huskies' offense treated Michigan State's defense like a chew toy as it totaled 713 yards in a 41-7 victory. The soon to be Big Ten opponent threw for 536 yards and added another 177 on the ground, this despite totaling 110 yards from 11 penalties. The 713 total yards was the most ever by a visiting team in Spartan Stadium's 100-year history. It was perhaps perfect fate that it was also the first game that allowed alcohol sales to the general public who were forced to watch from their seats. MSU finished with just 261 total yards with 53 on the ground and 208 through the air. Not to be outdone in sloppiness, the Spartans also were called for 11 penalties, but totaled just 83 yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCBzY29yZTogV2FzaGluZ3RvbiA0MSwgTWljaGlnYW4gU3Rh dGUgNzxicj48YnI+V2FzaGluZ3RvbiBlY2xpcHNlZCA3MTMgdG90YWwgeWFy ZHMgb24gdGhlIG5pZ2h0LiBUaGUgSHVza2llcyByZW1haW4gdW5kZWZlYXRl ZC4gVGhlIFNwYXJ0YW5zIGZhbGwgdG8gMi0xIGFuZCB3aWxsIGhvc3QgTWFy eWxhbmQgbmV4dCBTYXR1cmRheS48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTcGFydGFucyBJbGx1 c3RyYXRlZCAoQFNwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NwYXJ0YW5zUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzMjA3OTA3ODU1 MTMwNzMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Noah Kim finished a rough outing under center with just 136 passing yards on 12 completions out of 31 attempts. He also threw an interception in the first half. Nathan Carter led the running backs with 48 yards on 17 carries, while Christian Fitzpatrick led the receiving corps with one catch for 61 yards, 29 of them after contact. Katin Houser came in late after a Spartan defensive interception and capped off the lone scoring play for MSU of the game with a four yard rush, leaping into the end zone for the touchdown. Meanwhile, in his final game against MSU, Michael Penix, Jr. finished the day 27-for-35 through the air for 473 yards and four touchdowns.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaHVuZGVyc3RydWNrLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVnhl OG1kaDNxMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Z4ZThtZGgzcTE8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgRGF2aWQgSGFybnMgKEBEYXZpZEhhcm5zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RhdmlkSGFybnMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDMxNTYxMDY5 Njc1OTcyMzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE2LCAy MDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

First Half

Michigan State struggled starting with its first drive in this one and never figured it out from there. The Spartans finished the first half with just 10 first downs, racking up 24 rushing yards on 14 carries and going for 122 yards through the air, going 11-for-25 with an interception. On the opening drive for MSU, Kim was sacked by by Washington's Zion Tupuola-Fetui and spent much of the game afterwards throwing off on balls. as a result of the pressure the Huskies' defense was bringing. For UW, former Spartan Germie Bernard scored the first touchdown of the day, one of several for the visiting team. Penix performed his standard slicing up on the Spartans' secondary with UW scoring on all but two drives in the first half. The lone "bright spot" for the Spartan defense was the two third downs forced by it were zero-for-2 on conversions, forcing rare punts by the visitor. Penix finished the half 20-for-25 for 375 yards. Washington also faked kneeling it with just :41 remaining in the first half and set to receive the ball to start the second half. The Huskies proceeded to march the ball down the field in just :35 and score to make it 35-0 at the half.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZiBub3RlLCBsaW5lYmFja2VyIERhcml1cyBTbm93IGFwcGVhcmVk IG9uIHRoaXMgc2VyaWVzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVlRZTEhi V3RicyI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1ZUWUxIYld0YnM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg UnlhbiBPJiMzOTtCbGVuZXNzIChAcnlhbm9ibGVuZXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J5YW5vYmxlbmVzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzE1 NjQ4NzYzODQwOTY5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIg MTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFy c2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Second Half

MSU finally held the Huskies to two field goals on their first two drives of the second half with Penix eventually sitting to rest and avoid injury risk with the game clearly in hand for UW. The MSU defense forced a turnover on downs and Jaden Mangham notched his first career interception on the final two drives before time ran out on third and final by UW. Michigan State had just two drives in each of the final two quarters, respectively. After being forced to punt on the first three, Houser helped spark the offense to a 99 yard drive from its own one-yard line for the score. The biggest play of the day for MSU came on the seventh play of the 11-play drive when Houser connected with Fitzpatrick 32 yards downfield at the UW 42 yard line and Fitzpatrick continued for another 29 yards to the Huskies' 13-yard line. Four plays later, Houser kept it for the lone MSU touchdown. The final score for either team left the score at 41-7 UW with 5:48 still remaining in the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdC1jYXJlZXIgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uIGZvciBKYWRlbiBNYW5n aGFtLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU0dlaVp2SEZnbiI+aHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL1NHZWladkhGZ248L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBPJiMzOTtC bGVuZXNzIChAcnlhbm9ibGVuZXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3J5YW5vYmxlbmVzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMzIwMTk0MDc5NDk3MDQ2 Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan State drops to 2-1 on the season following the loss. MSU hosts Maryland next Saturday at Spartan Stadium with the game set for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time start. The game will also be broadcast on NBC, hopefully with a better set of announcers on the call than the set fans were subjected to against Washington.