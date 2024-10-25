Spartans Illustrated Staff Picks: Michigan State vs. Michigan

in other news
Q&A with Maize & Blue Review: What has gone wrong for Michigan in 2024?
Brock Heilig, beat writer for Maize & Blue Review, goes in depth on the 2024 Michigan Wolverines.
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes
In the battle for Paul Bunyan, one team will get a fairly tale ending and the other will be exposed.
2026 EDGE Nick Abrams 'felt like a priority' during debut visit to MSU
2026 EDGE Nick Abrams II recaps his debut visit to Michigan State.
Welcome to Spartans Illustrated: The 'We Got It!' podcast is here
Welcome, Jonah and Abby, to Spartans Illustrated!
Hijinks & hilarity as Spartans Illustrated joins This is Sparta MSU podcast
Brendan and Paul joined Justin from the Blue by 90 podcast to promote Rivals for a Cause.
Coming off of a win over Iowa, Michigan State will now head to Ann Arbor to take on the rival Michigan Wolverines.
Michigan enters as a slight favorite. However, the Wolverines have lost their last two games, both in Big Ten play, and didn't score more than 17 points in either contest.
Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup and gives predictions for the rivalry action on Saturday night.
David Harns
Michigan State 26, Michigan 17
Same story as last week. We'll learn a lot about the MSU coaching staff this week when we see how they've game-planned and prepared for Michigan. All indications are that the Spartans are the better team at this point (which is crazy to type), but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be able to pull off the win in Ann Arbor. However, if Jonathan Smith is able to out-coach Sherrone Moore, it's possible and even likely. I'll predict the Spartans make it 2-0 in the second half of the season.
Ryan O'Bleness
Michigan State 24, Michigan 21
Given the current trajectories of the Michigan State football team and Michigan football team, there seems to be a lot of confidence in the Spartans from fans and pundits. Michigan is still favored, but the line continues move closer and closer toward the Spartans. I think it is way too premature to expect MSU to come into a night-game atmosphere in Ann Arbor and just dominate their rival, though. I see a tight, intense game throughout. Michigan still has more talent on the roster than Michigan State and it's not particularly close.
However, the Wolverines have underachieved greatly this season. Michigan's passing offensive is nonexistent, ranking 129th out 133 FBS teams (128.3 yard per game). The defense, particularly the rush defense, is still very good, but the offense puts so much pressure on the defensive unit that it has also has taken a step back. Michigan's offense can certainly run the ball with Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, but MSU proved last week that it can shut down the run against Iowa and Kaleb Johnson.
This game will come down to two things: controlling the trenches and limiting turnovers. I think Michigan State is able to win those battles, and kicker Jonathan Kim boots through a field goal to seal the victory late in the game.
Paul Fanson
Michigan State 24, Michigan 14
Last week I broke with my normal protocol and made a pick against what my computer was telling me. My gut wound up being correct and so I am going to roll the dice again. My computer sees the Wolverines pulling out a one or two-point victory, but I am going to go with the team with momentum and that team wears Green and White.
If both teams play like they did last week, Michigan State wins this game going away. As long as the Spartan can minimize turnovers and explosive plays on defense, the Wolverines are going to have a very hard time scoring. On the other side of the ball, the Spartans are dynamic and multifaceted, and they may even have another gear.
As crazy as this statement would have seemed a few months back, Michigan State has the better overall team right now. On Saturday night, the Spartans will make that clear to everyone.
Kevin Knight
Michigan State 13, Michigan 6
In a low-scoring slugfest, Paul Bunyan is getting a bus ride home to where he rightly belongs.
Zach Manning
Michigan 24, Michigan State 21
Michigan State finds some success against Michigan's defense early, but the Wolverine run game is too much to handle in the end. Michigan inches by MSU in Ann Arbor.
Brendan Moore
Michigan State 19, Michigan 16
I have a hard time seeing Michigan moving the football with consistent success against a Michigan State defense that plays with a lot of tenacity. If the Spartans can contain the run game, the Wolverines may be in for a long day.
MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles needs to limit mistakes and the Michigan State run game needs to be at least serviceable. I anticipate both teams turning the football over a few times each. Red zone efficiency will also be a big key. The Spartans will out gain Michigan and win on the road behind another masterclass from kicker Jonathan Kim.
Lucca Mazzie
Michigan State 24, Michigan 21
Michigan State is rolling, now sitting at 4-3, and Michigan is having a tough stretch. With poor quarterback play, the Wolverines will have to run the ball successfully, which is tough to count on, as the Spartan run defense has been very good this season.
Offensively, I predict Aidan Chiles will have two touchdowns and two interceptions, with wide receiver Nick Marsh having another great game. The Spartans will go into Ann Arbor and come out with the win, 24-21.
