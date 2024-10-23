Advertisement

How did PFF grade the Spartans in their win over Iowa?

How did PFF grade the Spartans in their win over Iowa?

How did Pro Football Focus grade the Spartans in their win over Iowa?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Going into rivalry week, Jonathan Smith has been here before

Going into rivalry week, Jonathan Smith has been here before

It may be his first time dealing with this rivalry, but intrastate battles are familiar territory for Jonathan Smith.

 • Jacob Cotsonika
Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Eight: Wish

Dr. Green and White Against All Odds, Week Eight: Wish

The two in-state Big Ten schools both had high hopes coming out of the bye week. Only one team's wish was granted.

Premium content
 • Paul Fanson
Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Taking a close look at Michigan State's upcoming opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, offensively and defensively.

 • Chase Glasser
Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up during rivalry week for a great cause. Learn more here.

 • Brendan Moore

Oct 23, 2024
Dr. Green and White Bad Betting Advice Week Nine: The Emperor's New Clothes
Paul Fanson  •  Spartans Illustrated
