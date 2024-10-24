Advertisement
Published Oct 24, 2024
Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State versus Michigan Week Nine football preview
Sydney Padgett  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer and Podcast Host
This week Sydney is joined by Justin Roh from Blue By Ninety. Justin and Sydney share an exciting opportunity for Michigan AND Michigan State fans to come together to support a good cause.

Support Rivals for a Cause to raise funds for pediatric cancer research through the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

We also get into the game preview. Justin details players to watch on Michigan's offense and defense and makes predictions about how the Wolverines will match up against the Spartans.

Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know before Michigan State takes on its rival in Ann Arbor.

Watch:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Listen on Spotify:

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Check out our Link Tree to find other ways to listen!

