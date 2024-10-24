Red Cedar Radar: Michigan State versus Michigan Week Nine football preview

This week Sydney is joined by Justin Roh from Blue By Ninety. Justin and Sydney share an exciting opportunity for Michigan AND Michigan State fans to come together to support a good cause.

Support Rivals for a Cause to raise funds for pediatric cancer research through the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

We also get into the game preview. Justin details players to watch on Michigan's offense and defense and makes predictions about how the Wolverines will match up against the Spartans.

Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know before Michigan State takes on its rival in Ann Arbor.