Rivals for a Cause: MSU and Michigan fans raise funds for C.S. Mott

The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines are heated in-state rivals and will play the 2024 edition of their rivalry game for the Paul Bunyan Trophy game on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the Big Ten Network.
Some things are more important than sports, though, and while the two fan bases often don't get along, certain causes are worth coming together for to help those in need. This is why the Spartans Illustrated team has decided to partner with Blue By Ninety — a website and podcast providing coverage of the Michigan Wolverines — for Rivals for a Cause. We have chosen to do this to help raise money for pediatric cancer research through the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
David Harns, publisher of Spartans Illustrated, and his team are working closely with Justin Roh and the Blue By Ninety team to promote the cause through articles, podcasts (including Spartans Illustrated's "Red Cedar Radar" podcast and Jason Strayhorn's "This is Sparta" MSU podcast), and an in-person event hosted by both publications leading up to the Michigan State versus Michigan matchup.
Former players and special guests representing both teams are expected to participate as well (more information on that to come later). Some of the content will also include personal anecdotes, including Michigan quarterback Davis Warren's battle with acute myeloid leukemia.
An in-person event will be hosted at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor on Friday, Oct. 25. It will include a happy hour, live Blue By Ninety podcast with guests from Spartans Illustrated, Michigan/Michigan State trivia, and a live DJ. The timeline of events can be found below in the information section.
How can you help? Donate directly to the cause here. There is also still a friendly competition aspect to this between Michigan State and Michigan fans, as you can choose which school you are supporting when making the donation. Additionally, $1 from every purchase of North Peak Brewing Company's Hail IPA and Sparta IPA at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will be donated to the fund throughout the week of Sunday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 26.
Rivals for a Cause information:
Who: Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety, along with North Peak Brewing Company, Pretzel Bell (Ann Arbor) and Jolly Pumpkin (East Lansing)
What: Rivals for a Cause
Where: Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor (226 Main St., Ann Arbor, MI, 48104) and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing (218 Albert St., East Lansing, MI, 48823), along with online content.
When: Throughout the week of Sunday Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 26, including an in-person event at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor on Friday Oct. 25.
Why: To benefit pediatric cancer research through the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.
List of live events on Friday, Oct. 25th at the Pretzel Bell (Ann Arbor):
- 4 p.m.-6 p.m.: Happy Hour
- 6 p.m.-7 p.m.: Live podcast
- 7 p.m.-8 p.m.: Michigan/Michigan State trivia
- 8 p.m.: Live DJ
How To Contribute:
One dollar ($1) from every purchase of North Peak Brewing's Hail IPA and Sparta IPA at Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will be donated to the fund! Also, donate directly at rivalsforacause.org!
About Rivals For A Cause:
Rivals for a Cause takes the time-honored traditions of rivalries and turns them into funds for one local charity. We want to emphasize the outcome of the competition where the charity emerges victoriously no matter who you root for on game day. Rivals for a Cause will compete…Together!
No matter if you sport Green and White or Maize and Blue on game day, Oct. 26th, we all share the same goal: to fight together for those in need. This year, Rivals for a Cause is benefitting the U-M C.S. Mott’s Children’s Hospital. Our goal is to support the Mott’s mission of helping to fight cancer through innovation and collaboration. Your gift enables the children’s hospital to direct resources where they are most needed or where opportunities are greatest, from upgrading or replacing a critical piece of medical equipment to providing important resources to researchers and clinicians.
About C.S. Mott’s:
Behind the doors of C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital there exist teams of people who change children’s lives in extraordinary ways. This is where we come together with advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments that change lives.
Since 1903, the University of Michigan has led the way in providing comprehensive, specialized health care for children. Our mission is to integrate clinical care, education, research and advocacy to advance the health status of children, women, and their families and communities statewide.
From leading-edge heart surgery that's performed in the womb to complete emergency care that's there when you need it, families from all over come to the U-M C.S. Mott Children's Hospital for our pediatric expertise.
