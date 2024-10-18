Rivals for a Cause: MSU and Michigan fans raise funds for C.S. Mott

The Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines are heated in-state rivals and will play the 2024 edition of their rivalry game for the Paul Bunyan Trophy game on Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on the Big Ten Network.

Some things are more important than sports, though, and while the two fan bases often don't get along, certain causes are worth coming together for to help those in need. This is why the Spartans Illustrated team has decided to partner with Blue By Ninety — a website and podcast providing coverage of the Michigan Wolverines — for Rivals for a Cause. We have chosen to do this to help raise money for pediatric cancer research through the Block Out Cancer fund at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

David Harns, publisher of Spartans Illustrated, and his team are working closely with Justin Roh and the Blue By Ninety team to promote the cause through articles, podcasts (including Spartans Illustrated's "Red Cedar Radar" podcast and Jason Strayhorn's "This is Sparta" MSU podcast), and an in-person event hosted by both publications leading up to the Michigan State versus Michigan matchup.

Former players and special guests representing both teams are expected to participate as well (more information on that to come later). Some of the content will also include personal anecdotes, including Michigan quarterback Davis Warren's battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

An in-person event will be hosted at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor on Friday, Oct. 25. It will include a happy hour, live Blue By Ninety podcast with guests from Spartans Illustrated, Michigan/Michigan State trivia, and a live DJ. The timeline of events can be found below in the information section.

How can you help? Donate directly to the cause here. There is also still a friendly competition aspect to this between Michigan State and Michigan fans, as you can choose which school you are supporting when making the donation. Additionally, $1 from every purchase of North Peak Brewing Company's Hail IPA and Sparta IPA at the Pretzel Bell in Ann Arbor and Jolly Pumpkin in East Lansing will be donated to the fund throughout the week of Sunday, Oct. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 26.