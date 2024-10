Sydney is joined again by Adam Jacobi, publisher and co-owner of Hawkeye Beacon. Adam shares players to watch on Iowa's offense and defense and makes predictions about how the Hawkeyes will match up against the Spartans this Saturday night for Michigan State's homecoming contest.

Check out this preview to get all the information you need to know before Iowa and Michigan State play at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday night.

Watch: