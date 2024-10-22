Locked On Spartans: Does MSU have more than a glimmer of hope vs. Michigan?

Advertisement

Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Taking a close look at Michigan State's upcoming opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, offensively and defensively.

 • Chase Glasser
Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up during rivalry week for a great cause. Learn more here.

 • Brendan Moore
MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

The redshirt freshman guard had his first season taken away from him last year and has a new perspective on the game.

Premium content
 • Austen Flores
MSU's Jonathan Kim and Nick Marsh earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

MSU's Jonathan Kim and Nick Marsh earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors

MSU kicker Jonathan Kim is the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week and WR Nick Marsh earns Freshman honors.

 • Verbose Dutch and Ryan O'Bleness
Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024

Homecoming Photo Gallery: Iowa versus Michigan State - Oct. 19, 2024

Relive Michigan State's 32-20 homecoming win over Iowa through the lens of Marvin Hall's camera.

 • Marvin Hall and Paul Fanson

Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Michigan State Opponent Film Room: Michigan

Taking a close look at Michigan State's upcoming opponent, the Michigan Wolverines, offensively and defensively.

 • Chase Glasser
Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

Rivals for a Cause: Less thinking, more action

Spartans Illustrated and Blue By Ninety are teaming up during rivalry week for a great cause. Learn more here.

 • Brendan Moore
MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

MSU's Jeremy Fears Jr.: 'The opportunity is right in front of me'

The redshirt freshman guard had his first season taken away from him last year and has a new perspective on the game.

Premium content
 • Austen Flores
Published Oct 22, 2024
Locked On Spartans: Does MSU have more than a glimmer of hope vs. Michigan?
Matt Sheehan  •  Spartans Illustrated
Staff Writer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Can the Michigan State Spartans maintain their offensive momentum against the Wolverines? The Spartans' recent performance against Iowa showcased a revitalized running and passing game, with standout contributions from Nick Marsh.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines are grappling with defensive setbacks and offensive struggles, particularly in their passing game. Sherrone Moore's tenure at Michigan is under scrutiny as the team faces challenges, while Michigan State appears to be on an upward trajectory.

Chase Glasser shares insights on why the Spartans might have the edge in the upcoming rivalry game. Explore the dynamics of this intense matchup and discover why Michigan State might just be the team to watch. Tune in for expert analysis and insider perspectives.

