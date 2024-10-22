Locked On Spartans: Does MSU have more than a glimmer of hope vs. Michigan?

Can the Michigan State Spartans maintain their offensive momentum against the Wolverines? The Spartans' recent performance against Iowa showcased a revitalized running and passing game, with standout contributions from Nick Marsh.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Wolverines are grappling with defensive setbacks and offensive struggles, particularly in their passing game. Sherrone Moore's tenure at Michigan is under scrutiny as the team faces challenges, while Michigan State appears to be on an upward trajectory.

Chase Glasser shares insights on why the Spartans might have the edge in the upcoming rivalry game. Explore the dynamics of this intense matchup and discover why Michigan State might just be the team to watch. Tune in for expert analysis and insider perspectives.