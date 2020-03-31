After just getting off the phone with Coach Els, I am excited to announce that I have been offered and committed to a scholarship. I will be playing my senior season at @MSU_Football . Thankful for the opportunity and can't wait to get started. pic.twitter.com/azv1OacH9s

Michigan State added punter Mitch Crawford as a graduate transfer earlier this month, although the news remained quiet for more than two weeks. Crawford is coming from UTEP and will have immediate eligibility this fall. Crawford announced the transfer via Twitter.

Crawford is a product of Pro-Kick Australia and was born in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, but lived most of his life in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

He was offered a scholarship by special teams coach Ross Els and accepted on March 9.

I caught up with Crawford to get caught up on where things stand with him and the Spartans.

"Hey mate, yeah got offered a scholarship by Coach Els about a month ago," Crawford said via direct message. "And I will be eligible straight away because I'm a graduate transfer."

Crawford is eager to join the Michigan State program.

"Can't wait to get up there," he said. "Playing at a school like Michigan State is going to be amazing."

Getting an experienced punter in place to replace graduating senior Jake Hartbarger is huge for the coaches, especially with Michigan State's recent uncertaintly at the position.

Freshman punter Jack Bouwmeester decided to return to Australia after his freshman year. Bouwmeester was regarded as the heir apparent to Hartbarger, but decided he needed to step away from college football and go back home to Australia.

"Basically just decided it was best for me to return home at this point in time, had some stuff going and yeah basically all there is to it," Bouwmeester told SpartanMag.com via direct message. "Absolutely loved my time there and loved what Coach Tucker had bought into the team, and obviously had the opportunity to stay, but I decided in the end it’d be better if I just returned home and cleared my mind up a bit."

Crawford is looking forward to connecting with his new teammates, and alread has had contact with Hartbarger.

"I was actually talking to Jake Hartbarger earlier today and he had a great career there," Crawford said. "So, (I'm) looking forward to getting there and competing for the starting spot and hopefully be half as successful as he was."

Crawford will compete with junior walk-ons Tyler Hunt and Bryce Baringer. Hunt averaged 40.1 yards per punt as a redshirt freshman third-string punter in 2018 when filling in for the injured Hartbarger. Baringer, who rejoined the team this semester, averaged 32.4 yards on 15 punts in 2018.

Crawford is comfortable rugby punting or punting traditional style depending on the situation and game plan that week.

"I do both styles of punting," he said. "We would change it up when I was at UTEP depending on who we were playing, so I am confident in doing both. Haven't talked to the coaches in depth in what they are wanting to use at MSU yet though."

At UTEP these are his accomplishments in his 2 years as a starter according to the UTEP website:

2019 (JUNIOR): Punted 61 times for 2,415 yards (39.6 avg.) ... of his 61 punts, two resulted in touchbacks, 13 were fair caught and 13 landed inside the 20-yard line ... boomed nine punts of 50+ yards including his season-long of 61 yards at FIU ... averaged 43.0 yards on two punts in the season opener versus Houston Baptist ... punted four times for 185 yards (46.2 avg.) at FIU ... averaged 43.5 yards on four punts against Charlotte ... posted a 43.6-yard average on five attempts at UAB ... averaged 46.0 yards on three punts at NM State ... had a 57-yard punt at Texas Tech, a 56-yard punt against UTSA and a 55-yard punt at NM State.

2018 (SOPHOMORE): Kicked 73 punts for 2,909 yards (39.9 avg.) … tallied three touchbacks, 16 punts inside the 20-yard line and six punts of 50-plus yards … ranked third in Conference USA in total punts (73) and punt yards (2,909) … produced career highs in punts (12) and punt yards (471) at Tennessee … averaged a career-best 52.2 yards on six punts (313 yards), including a career-long 66-yard boot against Southern Miss … averaged 40.5 yards per punt (six for 243 yards) with a 51-yard kick at UNLV … averaged 40.4 yards per punt (nine for 364 yards) with a 55-yard boot against UAB.



