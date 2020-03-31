{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 14:36:18 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Analysis: Barnett officially moves to CB; Shake-up taking place at punter
Jim Comparoni
•
SpartanMag
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.
Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE, and use Promo Code: Annual50.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news