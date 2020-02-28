EAST LANSING - It’s always a great time to be a Spartan, but especially now!

New head football coach in Mel Tucker. New defensive coordinator with a great beard. Da Bang Stick is back, and now you can get $49.50 gift code in free gear at the Rivals Fan Store (Powered by Fanatics) by upgrading to an annual subscription (or by becoming a new annual subscriber).

Want to upgrade to annual and get the $49.50 gift code?

Go Here:

https://michiganstate.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=Annual50

Promo Code: Annual50

Hit the “Upgrade to Annual” button

Enter the promo code

Hit “Apply Code”

A “Promo Successful” alert should appear.

Hit “Upgrade to Annual”

**

If you’re new to SpartanMag and need to create an account, go here to get started:

https://michiganstate.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=Annual50

Offer valid while supplies last.

**

Become a Magger. All the cool Spartans are doing it.