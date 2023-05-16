While we are in the heart of the 2024 recruiting cycle, prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle are beginning to pick up steam, and before you know it, so will 2026 prospects. Names like Belleville quarterback Bryce Underwood, Cass Tech athlete/defensive back Alex Graham, Groves offensive tackle Avery Gach, Detroit Martin Luther King (MLK) defensive end Xavier Newsom, Howell defensive end Bobby Kanka, Roseville safety Desmond Straughton, Detroit Jesuit wide receiver Elijah Dotson and MLK defensive end Willie Fletcher Jr. are widely known class of 2025 prospects in the state of Michigan. But who are some other names to know? How about 2026 prospects? We offer some other names to know in both classes below as we begin taking a sneak peek at 2025 and 2026. Please note that not all of these prospects listed below are currently Michigan State targets, but many are getting college interest and offers. We are here to highlight the up-and-coming talent in Michigan.

Shivers is a popular name already. He already holds an offer from the Spartans as well as from Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Pittsburgh and Central Michigan. Shivers is among the best pure athletes in Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class. He also prides himself on hard work and physicality. The Detroit Cass Tech product could be a huge steal for any program that eventually lands him thanks to that athleticism. Shivers is already high on MSU. "It was just all love from the whole school," Shivers said about his Michigan State visit in April. "From the staff to the grad assistants to the coaches to the players, it was just good the whole way through."

Slater holds a couple of early offers from Indiana and Central Michigan. He also visited Wisconsin in early April. He'll be a name to monitor at wide receiver in the cycle, and should receive quite a few more Power Five offers by this time next year.

Jones is definitely a name to know going forward, and he has the potential to develop into one of the top defensive ends in the 2025 recruiting class within the state of Michigan. He already holds offers from Missouri, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Central Michigan. We'll see if Michigan State chooses to get involved sooner than later.

The Orchard Lake St. Mary's quarterback doesn't have any offers yet, but is a name to keep an eye out for as the 2025 cycle progresses. He's received multiple FBS camp invites this spring, including one recently from Ohio State. He's also visited Michigan State this spring, and has taken multiple visits to other programs. It wouldn't be surprising to see his name pop up as a prospect comparable to 2024 quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who at this time last year wasn't a major recruit, but as the cycle has progressed, is seeing interest from multiple FBS programs and is one of the fastest rising signal-callers in the class.

Pitts has elite size at 6-foot-7 and 342 pounds. He already has an offer from Akron and visited East Lansing in Janaury. Wherever Pitts lands, he'll likely need time to develop, but with his size and potential, it could result in a huge payoff down the road.

Flowers might be unrated right now, but he won't be for long. He already holds offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Miami (FL.), Penn State and Wisconsin. The West Bloomfield wide receiver has elite speed, as his Twitter bio boasts times of 4.3 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 10.6 seconds in the 100-meter run.

2026:

Canty Jr. is a pretty big name already, holding multiple Power Five and Big Ten offers, including Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Auburn, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee and others. He'll eventually be a high four-star offensive tackle at the least, and he has five-star potential in our opinion as well. The Cass Tech prospect has already built a strong bond with Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. "Coach Kapilovic, he is like family to me," Canty said at Rivals Camp Cincinnati in April. "He showed me a lot of love. He makes me feel like I'm part of the team already, even though I'm an underclassman (in high school), and I've been around the players and their practices and it was good. I like everything so far."

Vitti recently picked up an offer from the Spartans, which you can read more about here. He also holds offers from Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, West Virginia and several others. Michigan State likes Vitti as a defensive back, but he is also a standout running back and kick returner for Divine Child. Vitti has always cheered on the Spartans, so the offer meant a lot to him. "It felt great," Vitti said about the Michigan State offer. "A big sense of accomplishment since I am only a freshman and going into my sophomore year. Michigan State was always one of my favorite schools growing up. Even though I grew up in Florida, I watched them on TV when I was little."

Janda is likely going to become one of the top tight ends in the region, if not the country in the 2026 recruiting cycle. He already has great size and strong hands with good athleticism as well. Janda currently holds offers from Ball State, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, Toledo and West Virginia, but we expect that list to grow very soon. Janda visited Michigan State in January, and took a trip to Penn State in March.

Like Canty, Sadler is already a big name out of Cass Tech in the 2026 class. He already has double-digit offers, with some top programs in the mix early. Michigan State, Auburn, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin are among his notable early offers. A potential four-star or five-star prospect, the only question for Sadler is what position he'll play at the next level.

Nichols already has great size at 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds as a high school freshman. He holds early offers from Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan. Nichols visited the Spartans earlier this spring on April 8, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him eventually get an offer from MSU, if he works for it.

Gregory Patrick is a Michigan State legacy as his father, Joseph Patrick, played for the Spartans from 1999 through 2003. Additionally, his uncle, Chris Patrick, started at Nebraska and played in the NFL for five seasons. Gregory Patrick recently picked up his first Power Five offer from Minnesota and also holds offers from Central Michigan and Western Michigan. Michigan State has begun showing early interest in the Portage native and he'll likely be one of the top offensive linemen in the region in the near future, after starting on varsity as a freshman tackle. He took a visit to MSU in January.

Michigan State has already extended an offer to William Jones-Terrell and Michigan is also showing early interest. Jones-Terrell missed his freshman season due to a torn ACL and meniscus, but if he can get healthy, he will likely be one of the top wide receivers in the 2026 recruiting cycle in the state of Michigan, if not the top.

Although he is a 2026 prospect, Marks definitely could have been named above in our opening paragraph with double-digit scholarship offers to his name already. He has offers from Michigan State, Louisville, Penn State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia and several others. At 5-foot-9 and 150 pounds, Marks plays well above his size and has elite speed athleticism. He'll likely be one of the top cornerback recruits in the country by his senior year (or earlier), and it's very early, but Michigan State has already put itself in a good position with Marks, who grew up watching the Spartans. "I grew up being a Michigan State fan ever since I was a little kid," Marks said at Rivals Camp Cincinnati in April.

Two other 2025 prospects we are keeping an eye on are Cass Tech athletes Da’jon Huff-McCallum and Lamont Wilcoxson Jr. Neither recruit has a college offer yet, but both have visited Michigan State, and both recently received invites to the U.S. Army Bowl national combine series.