The Michigan State football program has established a great pipeline with Cass Technical High School in Detroit, and most recently offered 2025 three-star athlete/defensive back Cashus Shivers.

Shivers was on Michigan State's campus on Saturday with his family and teammates. He had visited East Lansing multiple times prior, but he wasn't necessarily expecting the scholarship offer from the Spartans, and when he received it, he was ecstatic.

"Getting the offer, I didn't really expect it coming in," Shivers told Spartans Illustrated. "It's Michigan State (so it was huge). It felt good. I was really proud of myself. My Mom was really proud of me, my Dad was really proud of me, so it was just good going around."