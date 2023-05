Michigan State is building a relationship early with in-state 2026 athlete Marcello Vitti. The Divine Child High School (Dearborn, Michigan) prospect received a scholarship offer from the Spartans on Tuesday.

As a current freshman in high school, Vitti is in the beginning stages of his recruiting process, but Michigan State has always been a school he's followed closely.

Following the offer, Vitti discussed his thoughts on MSU, background and overall recruiting process with Spartans Illustrated.

