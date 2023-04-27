Several players with Michigan State offers or interest competed in the trenches during the camp. Here are updates and quotes from many of those prospects.

The Rivals Camp Series Cincinnati event kicked off in the morning with the offensive linemen and defensive linemen , and there was no shortage of talent on display.

Perhaps the most the sought-after recruit of the morning session was 2024 four-star defensive end Marquise Lightfoot, who has more than 40 scholarship offers, including Michigan State.

Lightfoot, who attends Kenwood Academy in Chicago, was expected to have a big camp, and he did not disappoint, earning the defensive line MVP award after dominating drills and one-on-ones.

"I just put my all in it," Lightfoot said about his performance. "I think the thing that I probably showed off best was my agility and speed."

Lightfoot took a recent visit to Michigan State on March 18 where he was able to meet defensive line coach Diron Reynolds in person for the first time. He also got to see the plans for the new football building and watch a spring scrimmage.

"I like the way he coaches," Lightfoot said about Reynolds. "He still holds the tradition there (at Michigan State). The way he teaches is extend, pass rush, keep the hands off of you. I like that."