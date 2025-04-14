QBs Coach Jon Boyer likes the direction the MSU quarterbacks are headed in

In January, Michigan State added quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer to the staff to assist with the development of the quarterbacks room and allow for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren — who also coached the Spartans' quarterbacks in 2024 — to focus on the offense as a whole.

Boyer has had a few months to settle into his new role and get to know the players he has to work with for the 2025 season.

Boyer previously coached under current Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and Lindgren at Oregon State for five seasons from 2019 through 2023, and spent six total seasons with the Beavers as he also coached there under Trent Bray in 2024. Of course, in addition to his comfortability with the coaching staff, this means Boyer was already familiar with Michigan State's starting quarterback, Aidan Chiles, as he coached him at OSU in 2023.

Boyer has found these last few months in East Lansing enjoyable, and shared that the biggest draw to come to Michigan State was the culture.

"I like the direction we're headed," Boyer shared. "You can start to see just the culture form the top down.

"When you start to see coaches being retained and coaches wanting to stay with a certain head coach, you know that the culture from the top down is gonna be in place and that's ultimately what drew us back to coming here."



In terms of Michigan State as a whole, Boyer has been taking full advantage of the happenings on campus during the winter season. Boyer shared that he attended both MSU basketball and hockey games on campus to get a feel for the environment.

"Its a different feel for sure, you can see the support from Spartan Nation and just the energy," Boyer said. "It was neat to have a chance to attend some of those events before we got started at spring ball"