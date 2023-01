Michigan State men's basketball defeated Nebraska by a final score of 74-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The Spartans were led by Tyson Walker's 21 points and it was a dominant performance by MSU, especially in the first half. Head coach Tom Izzo said after the game that the Spartans "worked together as a team" in the victory.

Spartans Illustrated was at the Breslin Center to capture the action. The below gallery includes 81 images from MSU's win over Nebraska.

All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.