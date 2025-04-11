2026 Indiana three-star OL Brock Brownfield talks Michigan State visit

Indiana three-star offensive lineman Brock Brownfield is a priority target for the Spartans. He recently visited MSU.
Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa says players "show up to work" this offseason, likes their strides.
Even with multiple additions, progress on MSU's offensive line start with returning left tackle Stanton Ramil.
Analyzing forward Kaleb Glenn's transfer to the Michigan State men's basketball team.
MSU lands its first transfer portal prospect of the offseason, getting a pledge from all-AAC forward Kaleb Glenn.
Indiana three-star offensive lineman Brock Brownfield is a priority target for the Spartans. He recently visited MSU.
Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa says players "show up to work" this offseason, likes their strides.
Even with multiple additions, progress on MSU's offensive line start with returning left tackle Stanton Ramil.