Transfer portal WRs can make a lasting impact at Michigan State

Michigan State was incredibly busy with in the winter transfer portal window at the wide receiver position. MSU’s only returning wide receivers with a catch last season are star sophomore Nick Marsh and sixth-year senior Alante Brown. Everyone else either graduated or left via the portal.

As a result, the Spartans added four players at the position over the winter All four provide something, whether that be big-play ability, speed, youth or otherwise. That means that Michigan State’s new-look receiving corps’ potential has become substantial.

MSU also had two freshmen who enrolled early at the wide receiver position and are currently participating in spring practices: three-star prospects Braylon Collier and Charles Taplin.

“Each one of these guys have their special, own, individual talent,” MSU wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins said Tuesday. “The one thing with building a receiver room is — I kind of look at it like a basketball team. You want to have a point guard, you want to have a shooting guard, you need a power forward, you need a center. So we needed different pieces to kind of balance the room out and that’s what we went out and did.”