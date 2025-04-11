2026 Three-star LB/EDGE Aden Reeder discusses Michigan State visit

Last weekend, Aden Reeder, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker/edge defender out of St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, made the trip north to East Lansing, Michigan.

Michigan State is one of over a dozen offers for Reeder, which also includes Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

This past weekend's visit for Reeder was his first trip to East Lansing, as the Spartans look to gain some momentum in the priority three-star defender's recruitment ahead of official visit season.

Notably, Reeder only currently has one official visit scheduled, a trip to Wisconsin during the weekend of June 6 through June 8.