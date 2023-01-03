“It’s good,” said Walker in the locker room after the game. “I’m still on the court so I can still help him when I’m there, bringing the ball up. Him getting the confidence, being aggressive, getting people the ball. It’s been helpful.”
Walker knows that good feeling once again – when the opponent focuses in on him and pulls out all the stops to make sure he doesn’t singlehandedly beat them – and how everybody else gets better shots because they’re trying so hard to guard him.
Walker hit the first shot of the game but it wasn’t planned that way.
“The first play was actually for Joey [Hauser],” said Walker. “He just passed up his shot and it came to me. I just shot it. That’s really what happened. Nothing was planned. It was just the flow of the game.”
