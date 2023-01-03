Michigan State took care of Nebraska handily Tuesday night – and if MSU can trust freshman Tre Holloman to keep playing the point so that Tyson Walker can play off the ball and be used as a scoring threat, that’s going to help pave the way to many more wins down the road for the Spartans.

“It’s good,” said Walker in the locker room after the game. “I’m still on the court so I can still help him when I’m there, bringing the ball up. Him getting the confidence, being aggressive, getting people the ball. It’s been helpful.”

Walker knows that good feeling once again – when the opponent focuses in on him and pulls out all the stops to make sure he doesn’t singlehandedly beat them – and how everybody else gets better shots because they’re trying so hard to guard him.