News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-03 23:43:09 -0600') }} football Edit

MSU's Tyson Walker: "I’m always confident because I put in a lot of work"

Tyson Walker and a floating Graham Couch head. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
Tyson Walker and a floating Graham Couch head. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
David Harns • Spartans Illustrated
Publisher
@davidharns

Michigan State took care of Nebraska handily Tuesday night – and if MSU can trust freshman Tre Holloman to keep playing the point so that Tyson Walker can play off the ball and be used as a scoring threat, that’s going to help pave the way to many more wins down the road for the Spartans.

“It’s good,” said Walker in the locker room after the game. “I’m still on the court so I can still help him when I’m there, bringing the ball up. Him getting the confidence, being aggressive, getting people the ball. It’s been helpful.”

Walker knows that good feeling once again – when the opponent focuses in on him and pulls out all the stops to make sure he doesn’t singlehandedly beat them – and how everybody else gets better shots because they’re trying so hard to guard him.

Tyson Walker, January 3, 2023 at the Breslin Center. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated
Tyson Walker, January 3, 2023 at the Breslin Center. Photo credit: Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated

Walker hit the first shot of the game but it wasn’t planned that way.

“The first play was actually for Joey [Hauser],” said Walker. “He just passed up his shot and it came to me. I just shot it. That’s really what happened. Nothing was planned. It was just the flow of the game.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}