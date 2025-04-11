ANALYSIS: Here's what Kaleb Glenn brings to Michigan State Basketball

Dec 21, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls forward Kaleb Glenn (1) scores on a steal during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images

Michigan State has landed its first transfer commit of 2025, and the water is just starting to settle from the splash. On Thursday morning, Kaleb Glenn committed to the Spartans, providing a glimpse at what next year's roster will look like. The 6-foot-7 forward from Florida Atlantic will have two years of eligibility remaining and will likely be an instant contributor for the Spartans. His raw stats are very encouraging on first glance as the second-team All-American Athletic Conference honoree averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and just under an assist per game while at FAU. What is perhaps most encouraging is that Glenn had a very efficient sophomore year, shooting 53% from the field on the season, while hitting 41% of his threes. These numbers are not gleaned from a small sample size as Glenn shot 117 3-pointers on the season (very close to the number Jase Richardson shot at Michigan State this past season). Glenn also got to the free-throw line 117 times, demonstrating an ability to get to the rim and draw contact, although he struggled a bit from the charity stripe. While encouraging, the numbers are just that — numbers. Will Glenn have what it takes to help the Spartans defend their Big Ten crown and make another deep postseason run? Let's find out by taking a look at some facets of his game — including some film analysis — and see how he will translate into MSU's system.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker, left, pressures Florida Atlantic's Kaleb Glenn on a shot during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in East Lansing. Photo Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Transition Scoring

This aspect of Glenn's game is one that will seamlessly fit into Michigan State's style of breakneck play. Not only is Glenn able to get to the basket, but while at FAU he showcased the ability to knockdown transition threes, as both a kick-out in the corner and as a trailer. Pair this with Jeremy Fears' ability to push the pace and Coen Carr's ability to rim run, and Glenn appears to be the perfect addition for Michigan State's transition scoring. While Glenn doesn't frequently create off the dribble in the halfcourt, he showcases an ability to use a couple dripples in order to create easy buckets on the break. When you add in his length and athleticism, it provides Michigan State with another mismatch off the bench. His combination of length and shooting, however, gives the Spartans a unique addition in what is perhaps their biggest strength as a team. In the below clips, Glenn displays a knack for seeing lanes to the basket both with the ball and without.

Spot-up Shooting

It is widely known that outside shooting was a weakness for last year's Michigan State roster. Players like Frankie Fidler, Jaden Akins, and Tre Holloman all regressed from their career averages this past year. These three, along with Jase Richardson, will all be gone from MSU's roster next season, so it was clear Tom Izzo would need to add players who could not only shoot from behind the arc, but knock them down when they do. Glenn displayed the ability to do both of these things last year. His 41% from behind the arc was fifth best in the American Athletic Conference last year out of all players who attempted at least three per game. Given that most of the Spartans returning contributors do not excel from 3-point distance, Glenn will be able to help stretch the floor and create space for players like Jaxon Kohler and Coen Carr around the rim. Although Glenn has a slower release, his length and range allow him to still get attempts up without having to create looks from deep on his own. Last year, FAU used Glenn's range in a multitude of ways. There were instances where he would be stationed in the corner, ready for a kick-out three; while other times they would use ball reversal and catch the defense adjusting. He also shows the ability to simply knock shots down when the defense decides to sag a little too much. Conversely, one concern with Glenn is while he shot the ball well from behind the arc, he only shot 62% from the free throw line. Now these splits aren't always tied together, but it will be interesting to see how they fair during a grueling Big Ten schedule.

Rim Finishing

One thing that stands out about Kaleb Glenn is his length and athleticism. At 6-foot-7 and with good bounce, he will present a major challenge for opposing defenses. With 30-plus dunks on the season, Glenn doesn't mess around when he is around the rim, he finishes. While he might not create many pull-up jumpers off the dripple, he has a craftiness to him when it comes to getting to the rim. He is not afraid to put the ball on the ground and drive, especially off of ball reversals. His length allows him to punish smaller wings while his athleticism allows him to get past bigger ones. One underrated part of his game is the ability to recognize mismatches and post up smaller defenders. This is something wings such as Frankie Fidler and Coen Carr didn't showcase much last year. This ability, I believe, will allow Glenn to get minutes at the four in smaller lineups. After seeing teams like Houston dominate teams with their athleticism and length, Glenn's natural traits — along with his ability to score on multiple levels — is an excellent fit into what Tom Izzo tries to accomplish with his teams.

Motor