DL Coach Legi Suiaunoa leads recharged Spartan defensive line into 2025

Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, left, works with Grady Kelly during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Michigan State Spartans are ramping up spring practices, and there is a gleaming sense of optimism under the roof of the Skandalaris Football Center—especially for defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. A veteran of the game, Suiaunoa has been coaching in the college ranks for more than 20 years. He came over with head coach Jonathan Smith after spending five seasons at Oregon State. Before his time with the Beavers, Suiaunoa coached the defensive line at the University of Hawai’i in 2016 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. Last season, MSU ranked in the top 25% nationally in rushing defense (No. 32), but the defensive line’s overall production left more to be desired. After a hot start — 15 sacks through the first four games — the unit failed to bring down an opposing quarterback again until Week Six against Iowa. The Spartans finished with just 19 sacks on the season, placing them 103rd in the nation. Generating pressure will be a major focus this offseason. “Obviously, our ability to affect the passing game, or the quarterback, is a point of emphasis [this offseason], along with some other things,” Suiaunoa said after practice on Tuesday. “Any time you have a chance to get after the quarterback and speed up his clock, get him to miss throws, or get him on the ground, our chances of winning the football game go up,” he added. “We didn’t do that nearly enough a year ago.” Suiaunoa acknowledged the shortfall in pass rush and outlined the steps being taken to address it. “Number one is just addressing the fact that it is an issue for us," Suiaunoa said. “And number two is to come up with an actual plan to solve some of those issues. Some of it is recruiting, some of it is just changing the way we approach practice — our techniques and studying different offenses for ways that’s going to help us get to the quarterback.”

Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa sits down on the bench to go over plays during the fourth quarter the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Ohio State won 38-7. (© Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Through 10 spring practices, Suiaunoa says he’s “confident” the group has demonstrated noticeable improvement. One new face expected to make an immediate impact is Florida State transfer Grady Kelly. With one year of eligibility remaining, Kelly brings both experience and production. He appeared in all 12 games for the Seminoles in 2024, logging 204 snaps on the interior defensive line. “[Kelly] is exactly who we recruited,” Suiaunoa said. “He’s come in and affected the room in terms of his positivity and mature leadership. He’s played a lot of football, and I like his process. I think it’s really important for him to be at a place where he feels like he can win a championship. He’s been a great addition. He’s been a sponge.” Suiaunoa noted that the rest of the defensive line is also trending upward. He highlighted how returning players look like different athletes physically and mentally compared to a year ago, motivated by the sting of last season’s 5–7 record. “There’s obviously work to be done, but I say that confidently,” Suiaunoa said. “These guys show up to work. The work they put into the winter and the work they’re putting into spring ball leads me to believe they’re heading in the right direction. This unit is going to give us a chance to win a championship.” One of the more significant departures this offseason was veteran leader Maverick Hansen. Hansen, one of the few players who played under coaches Mark Dantonio, Mel Tucker, Harlon Barnett, and now Smith, left a lasting legacy on the program. Suiaunoa praised Hansen’s football IQ and his deep connection to the history of Michigan State. “It’s hard to replace that,” Suiaunoa said. “I think he got the room started in the right direction in terms of who will be the next person to step up and paint the picture of what the room is supposed to look like and what it takes to face hard things and still come out ahead.” Hansen, who wrapped up a strong final season in East Lansing, leaves big shoes to fill—especially as the Spartans work to define their identity under a still relatively new coaching staff and an evolving roster.

(Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Though MSU lost a couple of players to the transfer portal — Avery Dunn to Toledo and Ken Talley to Arkansas—the Spartans managed to retain key contributors and add fresh talent. One of the biggest returners is Jalen Thompson. Thompson played 376 snaps last season, starting all 12 games and ranking second among defensive linemen in usage. “Jalen, he’s just a special athlete,” Suiaunoa said. “He has a lot of qualities that will allow him to, if he keeps getting better, play this game for a long time. He’s got a year in this system, and I think that always helps. We’ve got a year’s worth of tape of him executing what we want him to execute, and I think he’s going to continue to go that way in terms of football IQ, and what he can and can’t do in this system. “Physically, he looks different now than he did a year ago. He’s bigger, faster, and stronger.”

Michigan State's Jalen Thompson, right, tackles Rutgers' Kyle Monangai during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. (© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images) (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)