The first half was the Tyson Walker show. Walker took charge from the opening tip-off, drilling a 3-pointer on Michigan State’s opening possession. He hit six of his first seven shots, including two shots from behind the arc, and reached 14 points before Nebraska’s entire team did.

Walker finished the first half with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting, including going 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Walker helped propel the Spartans to a 39-17 halftime lead.

“Tyson (Walker), it was fun to see him (play well) because he'd been struggling, he's not made shots,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said. “But he's coming in to work, and we talked about getting a little more arch on the ball. And he was fired up because today, he did a good job in the shootaround. And that's why at the end of the game, he just felt good. He’s always thankful, ‘Thanks for the help' (he says). I think that's a big positive with this team right now.”

The senior guard slowed down in the second half, scoring just five more points, but finished with 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting. Walker made three of his six attempts from deep, adding three assists and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

Regarding his willingness to take shots, Walker said after that game, "I’m always confident because I put in a lot of work on my game.”