Samford guard Trey Fort is on an official visit to Michigan State today

As was mentioned in our Kaleb Glenn analysis, Tom Izzo and the Michigan State coaching staff continue to work the transfer portal in an effort to bolster their backcourt after the departures of Jaden Akins, Tre Holloman, and Jase Richardson.

Sources have confirmed to Spartans Illustrated that Samford guard Trey Fort is currently on campus for an official visit, and is scheduled to stay through April 16. Fort appears to be the target Michigan State is after to fill their vacant starting shooting guard position.

Fort, who will be entering his sixth year of collegiate basketball in the fall, averaged 14.6 points per game, while shooting 38% on six-plus 3-point attempts per game. This potential addition would give Michigan State another highly athletic wing who can shoot from deep and score in bunches.