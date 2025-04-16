2027 OT Brody McNeel discusses recent Michigan State visit and offer

Last week, class of 2027 offensive tackle Brody McNeel — a 6-foot-5, 270-pound prospect out of Godwin High School in Richmond, Virginia — made an unofficial visit to East Lansing, which was first visit to Michigan State's campus in his recruitment.

It was a successful visit for McNeel. Not only did McNeel get to experience what the Michigan State program has to offer while he was in town, but the rising junior also picked up a scholarship offer from the Spartans in the process.

MSU became the second Power Four program to offer the Virginia native, while Virginia Tech was the first. East Carolina and Liberty both previously offered, and most recently, Syracuse offered McNeel, giving him three total Power Four offers in total to date. It would not be surprising to see that list continue to grow.