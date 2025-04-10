Michigan State’s offensive line improvements begin with LT Stanton Ramil

It is not exactly a secret that Michigan State’s offensive line did not perform at a high enough level last fall and that the unit needs to take a step forward in order for the Spartans to have a successful 2025 campaign.

One person that envisions positive change for the upcoming season is the presumptive starter for arguably the offensive line’s most important position: redshirt sophomore left tackle Stanton Ramil.

“We're happy with how we’re looking right now (in spring ball),” Ramil said Tuesday. “It's really exciting with the new guys. Everyone's meshing together really well. Second year in the system (under the current coaching staff), it looks way cleaner, everything's more physical. It's just a really good feeling right now.”

Ramil is in his third overall season at MSU, but individually, there is some added newfound juice to his attitude. The New York native, who played his high school football in Alabaster, Alabama, missed the entirety of his true freshman season in 2023 due to a knee injury he suffered in fall camp that year. The injury was still nagging him going into a 2024 campaign that featured many new teammates, a new system and a new coaching staff.

“It kind of does (feel like my career is beginning again),” Ramil said. “Just finally being able to have an opportunity to work in the offseason and focus on things that I wasn't able to last year, just injury and all that. So yeah, it's completely different to be completely honest.

“I can clean up a lot of small things that lead to bigger things and it's kind of evident in spring ball and I'm happy with the way it’s going. I just want to continue to grind and get better every single day.”