On Dec. 30, the Michigan State men's basketball squad earned a hard-fought win over an Indiana State team that entered East Lansing with an impressive 11-1 record. The Spartans took down the Sycamores by a final score of 87-75.

This marked the fourth consecutive win for the Spartans, and MSU improved its overall record to 8-5 on the 2023-2024 season.

Saturday's matchup between Indiana State and Michigan State was just the second all-time meeting between the two programs. Of course, the first meeting was on March 26, 1979 in the NCAA championship game, which featured Earvin "Magic" Johnson for the Spartans and Larry Bird for the Sycamores. MSU won that game by a final score of 75-64 to claim the program's first national title.

As for the 2023 matchup, Spartans Illustrated photographer Marvin Hall was at the Breslin Center to capture the action from this past weekend.

The photo gallery below includes 44 images. All photos are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.