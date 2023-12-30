Following a lengthy holiday break, the Michigan State men's basketball team returned to action at the Breslin Center on Saturday, as the Spartans hosted Indiana State. This marked just the second-ever meeting between the two programs, and the first since the 1979 NCAA championship game, which featured Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Larry Bird. Indiana State arrived to East Lansing with just one loss in 12 games played during the 2023-2024 season. The Sycamores would leave with a second loss on the campaign, however. Michigan State won by a final score of 87-75. The win was the fourth in a row for MSU, as the Spartans improved their overall record to 8-5 this season. With the loss, Indiana State fell to 11-2 on the year. The Spartans were without sophomore forward/center Jaxon Kohler — who is yet to play this season following foot surgery, but is expected to make a return soon — and freshman point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. — who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois on Dec. 23 and is expected to miss significant time as he recovers. Both Kohler and Fears were with the team on Saturday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5pc2hlZCAyMDIzIHdpdGggYSBXIOKchSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vVlV4eHEzYjkwNiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZVeHhxM2I5 MDY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJh c2tldGJhbGwgKEBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTIwNjU2NDYz MDA2NTM4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

The Spartans got off to a slow shooting start in this game before finding a groove. Michigan State graduate senior guard Tyson Walker missed a jumper to begin the game, but graduate senior forward Malik Hall grabbed an offensive rebound and found senior point guard A.J. Hoggard for a 3-pointer for the first basket of the contest. Indiana State immediately responded with a 3-pointer of its own, as junior guard Isaiah Swope buried a triple to tie the game at 3-3 in the very early going. Swope scored the next basket as well on a jumper to give the Sycamores a 5-3 lead with 18:04 play. Following a layup by Hall, the score was tied 5-5 at the first media timeout with 15:53 left to play in the first half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BSiBIb2dnYXJkIGtub2NraW5nIG9uZSBkb3duIHRvIGdldCB0aGUg U3BhcnRhbnMgZ29pbmchIPCfkqogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9hamhvZ2dhcmQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBhamhvZ2dh cmQzPC9hPiB4IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jh c2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxs PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMDVSRWY4eXloQyI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tLzA1UkVmOHl5aEM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxl Z2UgSG9vcHMgKEBDQkJvbkZPWCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DQkJvbkZPWC9zdGF0dXMvMTc0MTE3NTA3MjM5MDMxNjQ3Mz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Michigan State made just two of its first eight shots before junior guard Jaden Akins converted an and-one play to put the Spartans up 8-5 with 15:38 remaining in the first half. Sophomore center Robbie Avila quickly answered for the Sycamores with a 3-pointer to tie to the game at 8-8. The Spartans then put together a quick 5-0 run on a layup from Walker and an and-one play by Hall. That made the score 13-8 with 14:16 left before halftime. The teams would continue to go back and forth from there. Swope drilled a 3-pointer, which was answered by Akins on a second-chance 3-pointer, and then followed up by yet another triple, this time by Indiana State redshirt senior guard Xavier Bledson. After that sequence, Michigan State freshman forward Coen Carr slammed home an alley-oop dunk off of a feed from Walker. Sophomore center Carson Cooper also made one free throw to put the Spartans up by five points. Michigan State led 19-14 with 11:10 to go. Bledson then made another 3-pointer, but Michigan State followed it with a 7-0 run. A bucket from Hoggard, another alley-oop dunk from Carr and a second-chance 3-pointer by Walker put MSU up 26-17 with 9:11 left to play before the break.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT0VOIENBUlIgQUxMRVktT09QISEhIPCfpKkg8J+ZjCA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFR5c29uV2Fsa2VyMTM8L2E+IHdpdGggdGhlIGZlZWQg dG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2VuY2FycjI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvZW5jYXJyMjwvYT4gZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vekhqNGNhakNxZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pIajRjYWpD cWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRk9YIENvbGxlZ2UgSG9vcHMgKEBDQkJvbkZP WCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQkJvbkZPWC9zdGF0 dXMvMTc0MTE3ODEwNjY2NzI2MjAyOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5E ZWNlbWJlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

ISU then put together a 9-4 run, which included a dunk by junior guard/forward Jayson Kent and a 3-pointer by Swope, to cut the Spartans' lead to four points, 30-26, with 6:47 still to play in the first half. Michigan State closed the first half on a 14-8 run to take a 10-point lead into the locker rooms at halftime. Senior center Mady Sissoko, who grabbed three offensive rebounds in the first half (and four total offensive boards in the game), hit a pair of free throws following Swope's 3-pointer. Akins then hit a shot from behind the arc to put the Spartans up 35-26. After a layup from Kent for Indiana State, Cooper grabbed an offensive rebound and put it through it the hoop. However, sophomore guard Ryan Kent answered with a 3-pointer for the Sycamores. Michigan State closed strong, though, and went on to score seven of the final 10 points of the first half. Another Swope 3-pointer was ISU's only bucket in that sequence. At halftime, Michigan State led Indiana State 44-34.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5VcCDwn5SfIGF0IHRoZSBoYWxmIPCfn6LimqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3I0VUVFc1I4UTAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yNFVF RXNSOFEwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDExODYy NDMwMzg0MzM0NTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzAs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Indiana State got off to a hot start in the second half. The Sycamores scored seven of the first 10 points in the second half, thanks to baskets from Avila and Conwell, including a 3-pointer for Conwell. Indiana State kept coming, and eventually fought its way back. With 15:03 remaining to play, a 17-7 run to begin the half, which was capped off by a dunk from Kent, tied the game at 51-51. Following a jumper from Hoggard, ISU took its first lead of the game off of a 3-pointer from junior guard Julian Larry. The Sycamores led 54-53 with 14:31 left to play. The Spartans and Sycamores kept trading punches. The game remained closely contested for the majority of the second half. With 10:38 to play, Indiana State stretched its lead out to five points, 64-59, after a jumper by Swope.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxpayBIYWxsIEFORCBPTkUgZm9yIHRoZSBTcGFydGFucyEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1tYWxpa2hhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGlhbW1hbGlraGFsbDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvLzVrTWhhbjdLNHoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81a01oYW43SzR6 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEhvb3BzIChAQ0JCb25GT1gp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JCb25GT1gvc3RhdHVz LzE3NDExOTY2Nzc3OTEyNjkwOTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Michigan State took over from that point forward, though. After a layup from Kent with 8:16 left to play, the Sycamores did not make another field goal until the 1:31 mark. After the aforementioned Kent basket, the score was tied at 66-66. A big 3-pointer from Hall started a 9-2 run for the Spartans, giving MSU a 75-68 lead with 4:44 remaining. Kent briefly cut into Michigan State's lead with a pair of free throws, but seven-straight points by the Spartans (with Hall scoring six of those), stretched MSU's advantage to 82-70 with 2:30 left to play. Indiana State scored the next four points, but free throws from Walker and Sissoko, and a dunk from Akins, put the exclamation mark on the victory for Michigan State. A single free throw by Swope with just 35 seconds left on the clock made the score 87-75 in Michigan State's advantage, and that would be the final score.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxrayBIYWxsIHRocm93cyBpdCBkb3duLiDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pYW1tYWxpa2hhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGlhbW1hbGlraGFsbDwvYT4geCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01TVV9CYXNrZXRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBNU1VfQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT48YnI+PGJyPvCfk7o6IEZTMSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMzk3S2E2eGFPSSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzM5N0thNnhhT0k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBNZW4mIzM5O3Mg QmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQEIxR01CQmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CMUdNQkJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NDEyMDI1NDM4NjA5MDgxNTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Four Spartans hit double figures. Walker led the way for MSU with 22 points, while Hall scored 18 points, Hoggard tallied 17 points and Akins chipped in with 13 points. Walker and Hall led the team in assists with five each, while Sissoko led in rebounds with 12. Swope led the Sycamores in scoring and had a game-high 26 points. Conwell scored 16 points and Kent had 12 points. Bledson led Indiana State in assists with five, while Avila led the squad on the glass with six rebounds. Michigan State shot 29-for-61 (47%) from the field, while Indiana State went 25-for-57 (44%). The Spartans made six out of 17 3-point shots (35%), while the Sycamores made 14 out of 35 shots from deep range (40%). Next up, Michigan State will enter the heart of the Big Ten schedule for the remainder of the regular season. The Spartans host Penn State at the Breslin Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will stream on Peacock.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40dGggVyBpbiBhIHJvdy4gPGJyPjxicj5ISUdITElHSFRTIPCfk73v uI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05UeW05T2gzZlkiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9OVHltOU9oM2ZZPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFN0 YXRlIE1lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChATVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Jhc2tldGJhbGwvc3Rh dHVzLzE3NDEyMTExNjQyMjU0NzQ2NjY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMzAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

_______________________________________________________________________________________ Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram. For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.