Michigan State hiring Georgia Tech's J Batt to six-year deal as new AD

Batt brings just over two and a half years of experience as an athletic director for the Yellow Jackets where he was credited as being a prolific fundraiser and conducted coaching searches for both football and men's basketball during his tenure. ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report the news, and Detroit News' Tony Paul was first to report he will be signed to a six-year deal worth around $1.5 million annually. Haller was earning just under $1 million per year.

Batt's name had been floated for multiple jobs, including openings at South Carolina and Texas A&M , over the last year and a half. Batt had been absent from the Yellow Jackets' baseball regional in Oxford, Miss, this weekend, and sources close to the program were surprised by the news.

Sources told Spartans Illustrated that Batt, who is tying up some loose ends of his own before the deal is announced, will replace recently departed Alan Haller who was let go by MSU in May .

Michigan State is announcing on Monday it has hired Georgia Tech Athletic Director J. Batt as its new AD in East Lansing, sources confirmed to Spartans Illustrated Sunday evening.

Batt's profile fits well with what the Spartans were reportedly interested in with the AD hire. He is a well-regarded fundraiser who can help lead a modernization effort in East Lansing of the department amongst a tectonic shifting landscape. Batt is close friends with former MSU head coach Nick Saban from his own tenure in Tuscaloosa and is rumored to be a fan of college basketball, fitting in well with a department that still boasts hall-of-fame head coach Tom Izzo leading the reins of the men's program inside the Breslin Center.

According to Chad Bishop of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Batt's most recent contract extension signed with Tech back in December 2024 would put MSU on the hook for just over $1.3 million in order to buy out his contract with GT. The Spartans will have to cut that check for Atlanta within sixty days of Batt signing his new contract with Michigan State.

In his role as athletic director for the Yellow Jackets, Batt hired GT alumnus Bent Key as the head football coach and Damon Stoudamire as men's basketball head coach during his time in Atlanta. Key has since led the program to its first appearance in the AP Top 25 in nine years last season following a win over then No. 4 Miami.

Batt also shattered the single-year fundraising record for Tech, helping to oversee a 41% increase in Fiscal Year 2024 over the prior year as Tech raised $78.2 million for its Alexander-Tharpe Fund. In addition, Batt's fundraising efforts also included a $500 million "Full Steam Ahead" initiative which has already eclipsed over $300 million in pledges for improving athletics facilities for the Yellow Jackets.

Outside of football and fundraising, Batt oversaw an athletic department that featured 14 of Tech’s 17 teams earning a spot in postseason competitions in his first full year as AD (2023-24), consecutive NCAA semifinals appearances for golf, an NCAA Sweet 16 berth for volleyball, and men’s basketball victories over then nationally ranked opponents in Duke, North Carolina, and Mississippi State. The women's basketball team also defeated Michigan State in the final iteration of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge when the Yellow Jackets downed the Spartans 66-63 in East Lansing on Dec. 1, 2022.

Batt was hired by Tech after five years (2017-2022) at Alabama. In Tsucaloosa, Batt climbed the ladder from the role of senior associate athletics director when first hired to COO and senior deputy athletic director in 2021, and eventually executive deputy director, COO, and chief revenue officer in 2022 before taking the job in Atlanta. Among his job duties in Tuscaloosa included the successful development, implementation, and launch of the Crimson Standard, Alabama Athletics’ 10-year, $600 million capital initiative.

Batt has honed his reputation as a top fundraiser thanks to his tenure at Georgia Tech, Alabama, and also following roles as senior associate athletic director and executive director of the Pirate Club at East Carolina from 2013 to 2017. Before that, Batt was the associate A.D. and executive director of Maryland’s Terrapin Club from 2011 to 2013 after joining the Terps program in 2009. He held positions in athletics fundraising at James Madison, William & Mary, and North Carolina prior to that.

A graduate of UNC, Batt was a member of the Tar Heels' 2001 NCAA championship men's soccer team. He earned his bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communications and later his master's degree in sports administration from UNC. Batt and his wife, Leah, have two sons: Fitz and Graham.