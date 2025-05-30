MSU adds Harvard guard transfer Denham Wojcik, son of Doug Wojcik

The Michigan State men's basketball program added one more piece to its 2025-2026 roster on Friday, as former Harvard guard Denham Wojcik committed to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility in East Lansing.
He is the son of MSU associate head coach Doug Wojcik, who just won the Big Ten’s Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year award this past season and has been with Michigan State since 2018, along with a prior stint from 2003 until 2005.
Doug Wojcik shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday from his son's graduation at Harvard and indicated that Denham would be joining the Spartans for his final year of competition at the college level. Sources confirm to Spartans Illustrated that Denham Wojcik is transferring to Michigan State for the 2025-2026 campaign.
The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Denham Wojcik entered the transfer portal in January.
Across Denham Wojcik’s Harvard career that spans 64 total games and 16 starts, he has averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.7 steals over about 15 minutes per game. Those stats span from the 2021-2022 to the 2023-2024 seasons, as Denham missed the entirety of the 2024-2025 season due to injury. He was also a team captain during his junior year in 2023-2024
During his most recent season for the Crimson, Denham Wojcik shot 38.9% from the field on just 2.3 attempts per game, 26.3% from 3-point range on less than one attempt per game, and 73.3% on free throws.
With Denham’s Harvard graduation being just this past Thursday, Doug Wojcik now also has an established history of having his children graduate from Ivy League schools and then play for a big-time college basketball program as a grad transfer. His other son, Paxson Wojcik, graduated from Brown before transferring to North Carolina for the 2023-2024 season.
Paxson Wojcik actually faced off against his dad’s Spartans twice, losing once with Brown in December 2022 and once winning with the Tar Heels during the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Overall, this is Michigan State’s fourth player it has added via the transfer portal since the 2024-2025 campaign concluded. The other three are forward Kaleb Glenn (Florida Atlantic), guard Trey Fort (Samford) and guard Divine Ugochukwu (Miami FL). The Spartans also have two incoming freshmen in forward Cam Ward and guard Jordan Scott.