MSU adds Harvard guard transfer Denham Wojcik, son of Doug Wojcik

The Michigan State men's basketball program added one more piece to its 2025-2026 roster on Friday, as former Harvard guard Denham Wojcik committed to spend his final year of collegiate eligibility in East Lansing. He is the son of MSU associate head coach Doug Wojcik, who just won the Big Ten’s Howard Moore Assistant Coach of the Year award this past season and has been with Michigan State since 2018, along with a prior stint from 2003 until 2005. Doug Wojcik shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday from his son's graduation at Harvard and indicated that Denham would be joining the Spartans for his final year of competition at the college level. Sources confirm to Spartans Illustrated that Denham Wojcik is transferring to Michigan State for the 2025-2026 campaign.

