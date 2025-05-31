2026 four-star EDGE Tyson Harley releases top-five and sets official visits

Michigan State is hiring Georgia Tech's J. Batt as its new AD, inking a six-year deal for $1.5 million annually.
MSU hosted current Iowa State three-star safety commit Brayden Thomas for an official visit. He breaks it down.
Harley will officially visit MSU on June 2 through June 4. Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia Tech also in mix.
Michigan State landed the son of associate head coach Doug Wojcik to bolster the depth of its backcourt next season.
MSU assistant AD Darien Harris has been hired by the New York Giants as the franchise's director of player engagement.
