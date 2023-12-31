The Michigan State men's basketball team defeated Indiana State by a final score of 87-75 at the Breslin Center on Saturday.

It was a historic matchup, as it was the first time the Sycamores and Spartans met since the 1979 national championship game. Of course, MSU won its first national title in program history that year, and was led by head coach Jud Heathcote, star player Earvin "Magic" Johnson and others.

Fast forward to 2023, and Tom Izzo is now in his 29th season at the helm of Michigan State. Izzo said that the Spartans' victory over Indiana State — a team that arrived to East Lansing with an 11-1 record — was a "big-time win" for his squad.

Following the game, a few players took questions in the locker room to break down the win and look ahead to the resumption of Big Ten play.

One of the players who spoke to the media after the game was senior point guard A.J. Hoggard. Hoggard ended the game with 17 points, four assists and two rebounds.