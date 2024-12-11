Michigan State Basketball: Four bright stats through the first 10 games

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, center, helps Jeremy Fears Jr., left, up off the floor after Fears' scored and drew a Nebraska foul during the second half on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. At right is MSU's Szymon Zapala. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It’s been some time since Michigan Stage men's basketball fans could feel really good about their basketball team before the new year. The Spartans are 8-2 through their first 10 games, boasting back-to-back thumpings of conference opponents Minnesota and Nebraska, respectively, posting an average margin of victory in those games of 27.5 points. This team seems to be getting back to the program’s roots in certain areas that made it a perennial power in the sport for so long. A good blend of youth and experience, head coach Tom Izzo has been able to get the most out of this roster playing the right way together as a team. Obviously, the season is still young and there’s much left on the calendar. But for an Izzo coached team to start putting things together earlier in the year, it has the potential to be special. Let’s take a look into some team statistics that could explain part of the success it's had.

Advertisement

1. Fast Break Points Per Game

20.5 ppg - Ranked third nationally It’s never a surprise to see the Spartans near the top in this category year-by-year. In his 30th season at the helm, Izzo is known to have his team push the ball down down the court at all times. This year's squad averages just 12.2 turnovers forced per game (220th nationally), which makes its ability to score on the counterattack even more impressive.

Michigan State's Coen Carr dunks against Nebraska during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

What’s really propelled MSU to dominate on the break so far has been the luxury of having two lead guards (Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman) play off each other so well. The team as a whole is unselfish, but Fears and Holloman's vision and sense of when to push the ball has been a difference maker. The emergence of Jase Richardson as someone who can lead breaks and also score has been huge as well, and all three have shown they can play with each other. In the front court, Coen Carr is coming into his own as one of the league’s best off-ball attackers. He makes the Spartans a fast break threat any time he’s on the court. I don’t expect MSU to move too far down in this category because of the speed it has at guard and on the wings.

2. Rebound Margin

+11 per game - Ranked sixth nationally Death, taxes, and Michigan State winning the rebounding battle. That used to be a moniker in East Lansing until the last handful of seasons saw the rebound margins go flat. It seems that now the emphasis on dominating the boards is back, and that’s a credit to the players. There are a few things you can point to that may explain how the team’s been more effective in the early part of this season in this category than in years’ past. Jaxon Koehler taking a major step in being a more physical player is at the top, and the junior center is averaging nearly four more rebounds a contest than any other player on the roster. Transfers Szymon Zapala and Frankie Fidler have each provided steady help on the boards given their minutes, and Jaden Akins is one of the best rebounding guards in the country.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, grabs a rebound over Nebraska's Juwan Gary during the first half on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo by © Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

If the Spartans can get some more juice from Xavier Booker on the glass (just three per game so far), it could add another element to further cement the advantage. So far, Booker’s physicality in the paint is not complimenting his natural abilities and size. We saw a good glimpse of it towards the end of the North Carolina game in Maui, but that being more of the norm will be the next step he needs to take.

3. Bench Points Per Game

39.2 per game - Ranked eighth nationally I think of any statistic so far in the season, this is the most telling. Michigan State boasts one of the deepest teams in the country and that’s evident with the minutes and scoring shares. 10 players right now are averaging more than 14 minutes a contest. No other team in the conference has more than eight players reaching that mark. Akins leads the team in scoring with 13 points per game. That is for a team that is averaging 82.3, sitting near the top of the conference (currently fifth place). With the team being able to run 10 deep any given night, it gives Izzo more room to gameplan around specific matchups. Showing heavy substitutions and different lineups without wavering from what it wants to is a mark of a deep team. By comparison, the scoring in recent seasons was more top heavy with the bench providing far less. Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard were scoring threats to opponents, but the guard duo didn’t exactly synergize the team the way the guards have been able to do thus-far this year. Presuming health remains good for this team, its depth will be scary for opponents.

4. Free Throw Percentage

80.42% - Ranked 13th nationally Not only are the Spartans efficient when they get to the free throw line, they get there a lot (24 attempts per game). A good measuring stick for how aggressive a team is in attacking the basket, MSU’s success at the line has been needed to supplement its lack of 3-point production so far this season.

Michigan State guard Tre Holloman (5) attempts a free throw against Minnesota during the second half of Second Round of Big Ten tournament at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. on Thursday, March 14, 2024. (Photo by © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Fidler leads the team in percentage (89.8%) and attempts (49) from the line, and that’s been evident in the way he’s played. Someone who most thought would be a great addition as a perimeter scorer, the Nebraska-Omaha transfer has really made his money attacking the rim. Fears, Akins, Kohler, and Richardson are all shooting above 85% from the line on decent volume as well. Holloman is a perfect 15-for-15 from the charity stripe as well, but that is also fifth lowest for attempts on the team. When your best playmakers are getting to the line and making free throws, it typically equates to team success. The Spartans are off this week, but currently sit at No. 21 and 19 in the AP and Coaches polls, respectively. MSU returns to the court next Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Detroit against Oakland. The Grizzlies and Spartans will tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2.