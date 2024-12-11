Michigan State offers intriguing Miami (OH) CB transfer Raion Strader

Strader has been one of the top cornerbacks in the Group of Five rankings the past two seasons, including being a Freshman All-American in 2023.

Over his two seasons with Miami (OH), Strader recorded 110 tackles, including two tackles for loss, three sacks and three interceptions. He also has an incredible 32 pass deflections, including 19 in 2024. That was the best in all of college football. His 32 pass deflections in just two seasons rank as tied for ninth-most all time in the MAC record book for a career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Strader played 756 defensive snaps in 2024, and recorded a defensive grade of 74.1. He also played 94 snaps on special teams.

Strader has been a hot commodity since entering the transfer portal last week, earning additional offers from Wisconsin, Cincinnati, Northwestern, Iowa State, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Oregon State, Louisville, Kansas, Virginia, Utah, Wake Forest, Mississippi State, Auburn, Nebraska, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Iowa.

The 2024 winter window for the transfer portal opened on Dec. 9 and will be open through Dec. 28. Players, however, do not have to commit to a school by Dec. 28 and instead can make a decision at any time. For most schools, that deadline will be around the beginning of their spring semesters. Michigan State is set to begin the 2025 spring semester on Jan. 13.