Michigan State men's basketball was back at the Breslin Center on Wednesday, Oct. 25 for an exhibition contest with Division II Hillsdale College. The Spartans handily defeated the Chargers by a final score of 83-45.

Center Carson Cooper and guard Tyson Walker led the Spartans with 13 points and seven rebounds each, and freshmen such as guard Jeremy Fears Jr., forward Coen Carr, forward Xavier Booker and guard Gehrig Normand saw action against an opponent at the college level for the first time.

Relive the action through our 52-picture photo gallery below. All images are credited to Marvin Hall/Spartans Illustrated.