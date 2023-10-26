One of the standout performers in Michigan State's 85-43 exhibition game victory over Hillsdale College was sophomore center Carson Cooper.

Cooper was tied for the team lead in points and rebounds on Wednesday night as he posted 13 points and seven boards. He shot an impressive 6-for-7 from the field (85.7%). He also had the second-highest plus-minus of the night as he finished with plus-27. It was a good start to his sophomore campaign.

Something that Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo has stressed over the years is that the game slows down in the sophomore season. Cooper felt that on Wednesday.

“The game slows down so much more than when you’re a freshman,” Cooper said after the win. “You don’t really know that until you’re in that position. And once I got out there, I realized I can play harder for longer. And I think with Jaxon (Kohler) being out, it kind of forces me to become more conditioned in practice.”

Cooper gained roughly 10 pounds this offseason. He is listed at 240 pounds on the roster page. Cooper added that it felt “nice” to play with the added weight against an opponent.