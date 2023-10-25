Michigan State basketball opened its season with an 85-43 win against Hillsdale College in an exhibition game.

The Spartans starting lineup consisted of guards Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins, and A.J. Hoggard, forward Malik Hall, and center Mady Sissoko.

Walker drew first blood for Michigan State by drawing a foul on a floater and converting both free throws. He also hit the first field goal of the game as he nailed a 3-pointer on MSU’s second offensive possession of the game.

Akins also contributed from downtown and Sissoko hit two free throws after being hacked on an offensive rebound putback attempt.

Michigan State made its first changes in the game at the 16:13 mark of the first half to a loud ovation. Three of the four freshmen entered the game (Jeremy Fears Jr, Coen Carr, and Xavier Booker) alongside Tre Holloman and Carson Cooper.

Booker and Holloman nailed back-to-back 3-point shots to extend Michigan State’s lead to 18-3, which forced Hillsdale to call a timeout.

Cooper got his first points of the season on a putback after a Booker missed jumper from the baseline. He added to his tally by hitting one foul shot and scoring a layup after an MSU steal.

MSU's fourth freshman, Gehrig Normand, got some minutes in the first half as well. He added two points to MSU’s tally on a reverse layup.

Michigan State had a 27-10 lead at the 10-minute mark and all five starters re-entered the game for the Spartans. Walker added another two points as he got a friendly bounce off the back iron on a turnaround jumper from the free throw line. Hoggard got his first points of the game by going coast-to-coast for a layup after grabbing a defensive rebound.

Sissoko made his first field goal of the game on a turnaround hook shot from the baseline with his right hand. The starting five was subbed out as Fears, Holloman, Carr, Booker, and Cooper re-entered the game.