On Wednesday night, the Michigan State men's basketball team had its first competition of the 2023-2024 season as the Spartans took on Hillsdale in exhibition action. MSU crushed the Chargers by a final score of 85-43, and one of the standout players on the night was freshman forward Coen Carr.

Carr finished the game with 12 points, three rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 15 minutes of action. He made six of his eight shots from the field (75%).

While he did not start the game, Carr came in with the second unit, which also included guards Jeremy Fears Jr. and Tre Holloman, forward Xavier Booker and center Carson Cooper.

Carr provided a big spark off the bench for the Spartans. He's not worried about being a starter at this early point in his career, and is simply focused on helping his squad in any way that he can.

"I mean, it felt good," Carr said in the locker room when asked about coming off of the bench. "I didn't come here to start (off the bat) or any of that. I'm just here to play whatever role they need to play."

For Carr, who was recently named to the Julius Erving Award preseason watch list, which is awarded annually to the top small forward in college basketball, he wanted to make sure that there was no drop-off between MSU's first unit and second unit.

"Really, just keeping the same intensity that the first group has, just maintaining that and not dropping off," Carr said about what he is looking to bring with the second unit. "Just keeping that same energy and same intensity."

Of course, while it was an exhibition contest against a Division II opponent, this was the first game for the freshman forward against college competition. He admitted that he was a bit nervous early on, but found his footing as the game played out.

"Nerves play (a role), you're gonna be nervous in your first game as a freshman," Carr said. "So, yeah, I felt like the second half, I got more comfortable. I felt like more of myself (as the game went on)."