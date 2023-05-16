News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-16 09:17:56 -0500') }} other sports Edit

NHL Draft Profile: Michael DeAngelo

Michael DeAngelo in an interview with the Green Bay Gamblers.
Michael DeAngelo in an interview with the Green Bay Gamblers. (Green Bay Gamblers)
Brad LaPlante • Spartans Illustrated
Hockey Insider
@bradlaplante
I am the hockey recruiting analyst at Spartans Illustrated. If I'm not doing that, I'm probably watching Law & Order: SVU or The Office, two very different but equally important TV shows.

Three Michigan State hockey players are likely to be drafted in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft: goaltender Trey Augustine, defenseman Maxim Strbak and left wing Michael DeAngelo.

DeAngelo doesn’t quite have the upside that Strbak or Augustine have and is projected to be a mid-to-late round selection. He’s 5-foot-11 and verbally committed to Michigan State on Jan. 15 this year. With the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, DeAngelo had 35 points.

Scouts have him on several draft boards. He’s ranked as the No. 82-highest North American skater on NHL Central. He’s also an alum of the U.S. National Team Development Program, where MSU head coach Adam Nightingale was previously at.

DeAngelo moved down around 30 spaces in the NHL Central Scouting rankings over the last year. He was going to participate in the All-American Game, but was injured and unable to play. Teams will be interested in him if they are looking for a steady and smart hockey player with solid bottom-six forward NHL potential.

Despite his draft status, DeAngelo is likely to play another year of junior hockey before arriving in East Lansing.

This year’s NHL Entry Draft will take place on June 28 and June 29 from Nashville, Tennessee. It will air on ESPN in the United States and SportsNet in Canada. Connor Bedard, the17-year-old sensation, is expected to be taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Biography

2022-2023 team: Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

Strength of Competition: A-

Date of Birth: Nov. 19, 2004

Birthplace: Itasca, Illinois

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 181 pounds

Position: Left wing/Right wing

Shoots: Left

Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings 

NHL Central Scouting: No. 82-ranked North American Skater

Discuss this article in our premium forums by clicking here.

You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}