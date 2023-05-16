Three Michigan State hockey players are likely to be drafted in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft: goaltender Trey Augustine, defenseman Maxim Strbak and left wing Michael DeAngelo.

DeAngelo doesn’t quite have the upside that Strbak or Augustine have and is projected to be a mid-to-late round selection. He’s 5-foot-11 and verbally committed to Michigan State on Jan. 15 this year. With the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, DeAngelo had 35 points.

Scouts have him on several draft boards. He’s ranked as the No. 82-highest North American skater on NHL Central. He’s also an alum of the U.S. National Team Development Program, where MSU head coach Adam Nightingale was previously at.

DeAngelo moved down around 30 spaces in the NHL Central Scouting rankings over the last year. He was going to participate in the All-American Game, but was injured and unable to play. Teams will be interested in him if they are looking for a steady and smart hockey player with solid bottom-six forward NHL potential.

Despite his draft status, DeAngelo is likely to play another year of junior hockey before arriving in East Lansing.

This year’s NHL Entry Draft will take place on June 28 and June 29 from Nashville, Tennessee. It will air on ESPN in the United States and SportsNet in Canada. Connor Bedard, the17-year-old sensation, is expected to be taken first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks.