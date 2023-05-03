The 2023 NHL Entry Draft will take place on June 28 and June 29 this summer in Nashville, Tennessee. Some Michigan State commits will be eligible for the draft, namely three players who are arriving this fall.

Slovakian defenseman Maxim Strbak is projected to end up going in the second or third rounds. Michael DeAngelo could go later in the draft. Goaltender Trey Augustine is projected to be one of the first goalies taken off of the board.

Augustine —a native of South Lyon, Michigan — initially committed to the University of Michigan, but chose to play for Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale instead. Augustine previously played on a Nightingale-coached team when Nightingale was the coach of the National Team Development Program.

Unlike any other professional draft, players taken in the NHL Entry Draft are typically not required to sign with teams until two years after being selected. However, extensions are given for those who choose to play college hockey. Because players don't actually sign pro contracts, they can still play in college until they sign with their respective teams.

READ: Future Michigan State goalie Trey Augustine not scared of anything

Michigan State defenseman Viktor Hurtig was taken by the New Jersey Devils in the sixth round of the 2021 draft; Defenseman David Gucciardi was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the seventh round in 2022; incoming freshman defenseman Jack Sparkes was also taken last year, but in the sixth round by the Los Angeles Kings.

Transfers Redmond Savage (Detroit Red Wings) and Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning) have also been drafted.

In preparation for the 2023 NHL Draft, FloSports released a "draft profile" for Augustine. He is one of the top North American goalies and will be one of the first taken off of the board.