Two future Michigan State men’s hockey prospects just finished their time at the 2023 Under-18 World Championships in Switzerland. Defenseman Maxim Strbak is on the Slovakian under-18 national team, while Trey Augustine is the starting goaltender for Team USA.

Strbak was named Slovakia’s captain for this event, but his team had a disappointing finish, ultimately losing in overtime to Canada by a final score 4-3 in the bronze medal game.

The Slovakian captain played in all seven of Slovakia’s games and had six assists. He also averaged more than 25 minutes of ice time per game.

