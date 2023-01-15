Michigan State hockey has gained a commitment from 2004 left wing prospect Michael DeAngelo, per Lansing State Journal’s Nathaniel Bott. The 18-year-old is from Itasca, Illinois and recently decommitted from Arizona State. He has six goals and 12 assists for the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers this season.

He has a total of 18 points in 22 games for Green Bay so far. He is on pace for 44 points this season.

DeAngelo has a connection with Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale, as he played for the National Team Development Program briefly while Nightingale was coaching the team. Lastly, DeAngelo was slated to play in the BioSteel All-American game on Jan. 16, but will not dress due to injury.

The forward is the second prospect in the Nightingale era to flip from one school to Michigan State. The first was goaltender Trey Augustine, who earned a bronze medal with Team USA this year.

