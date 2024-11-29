Visitors Preview: Rutgers vs. Michigan State

Michigan State football is set to host Rutgers on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on FS1) for its final game of the season this Saturday. It will be senior day for MSU, and the Spartans will become bowl eligible with a victory

That also means this is the last weekend for the program to host recruits before the Early Signing Period opens next week for the class of 2025.

The weekend is also important to make further impressions on recruits of future classes (2026 and on, as the Spartans look to build from the future.

Here is a preview of some key visitors who will be on campus this weekend.