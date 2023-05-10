Slovakian right-shot defenseman Maxim Strbak verbally committed to Michigan State University in November of last year. He is one of the standout recruits from MSU’s class of players born in 2005 and is eligible for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

There is a lot to like about Strbak – he commands the blue line very well and is able to distribute the puck well. Last season, he made the transition to North America and the USHL from a Finnish under-20 league called SM-sarja. He played in the same league as another Michigan State prospect, Tommi Männistö, briefly before being called up to the under-20 team.

Strbak spent last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede where he had 18 points – not too shabby for a defenseman. He also had five points in the Slovakian Under-18 World Championship team this past April.

He is 6-foot-2 and doesn’t scare too easily. He’s calm with the puck, can set up plays and is usually able to feed it to a player with a strong slap-shot. He’s strong and able to defend quickly. He’s also able to win puck battles along the boards. There’s a lot to like for an NHL team who drafts him.

Right now, Strbak is projected as a late-second round pick. He would do well under any system, especially one that is loaded with left-shot defenseman.

He had a lot of ice time at the Under-18 World Championships, averaging more than 25 minutes per game. And it paid off for him, too. That sort of performance will help his stock at this year’s draft.

Strbak is the son of former NHL player Martin Strbak, who made his way to North America in 2003 with the Los Angeles Kings. He played 44 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins before returning to Europe the following season.

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft airs June 28 and June 29 on ESPN in the United States and SportsNet in Canada. It will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Connor Bedard, a 17-year-old sensation, is expected to be drafted first overall. The Chicago Blackhawks currently hold the No. 1-overall pick after winning the lottery.