MSU to promote analyst Joe Begnal to assistant special teams coordinator

Joe Begnal (Photo courtesy of Michigan State Athletics)

Michigan State continues to promote from within regarding its 2025 coaching staff. The latest move comes with the promotion of Joe Begnal III to assistant special teams coordinator, sources tell Spartans Illustrated. Begnal served as a special teams analyst for MSU in 2024. He primarily worked with Michigan State's specialist group (kickers, punters and long snappers) during practice throughout the season. Sources also tell Spartans Illustrated that Keith Bhonapha (who is also the assistant head coach and running backs coach) and Chad Wilt (who is also the rush ends coach) will continue their roles as co-special teams coordinator. Begnal will now have added responsibility and input regarding the special teams. Begnal and Bhonapha had a previous relationship. Bhonapha originally hired Begnal in December of 2022 while he was the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/running backs coach at Boise State, but Bhonapha ended up joining head Jonathan Smith at Oregon State ahead of the 2023 season and Begnal did not end up with the Broncos. When Bhonapha followed Smith to East Lansing, he called Begnal about joining Michigan State. Begnal joined the Spartans in February of 2022.