Michigan State elevates GA Jacob Lail to assistant OL coach

Michigan State and head coach Jonathan Smith have given another staff member a promotion, this time elevating offensive graduate assistant Jacob Lail to a new spot as the assistant offensive line coach.

Lail has been a part of the Michigan State staff since the 2022 season, where he worked underneath former offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. He remained in East Lansing during the coaching change and continued his work with the same position group after Jim Michalczik took over the o-line.

The Racine, Wisconsin native also worked in a similar capacity at Division II Wayne State for a couple years. Lail was also a grad assistant with the Warriors’ offensive line before becoming the team’s tight ends coach in the spring of 2022, shortly before departing for MSU. He also helped coach the running backs at Carthage College back in 2019 and 2020.

It’s another coaching move in a litany of hirings and promotions since the 2024 season concluded. Michigan State has hired Jon Boyer as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, James Adams as safeties coach and has also promoted Aaron Pflugrad to passing game coordinator and Andrew Bindelglass to assistant linebackers coach.