Michigan State to promote analyst Andrew Bindelglass to assistant LBs coach

While on the road this month, Bindelglass also recruited the DMV area (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia) and Florida.

Bindelglass had already been on the road recruiting for the Spartans during the most recent contact period that began on Jan. 6. He spent some of his time away from East Lansing focusing on New England —an area he is very familiar with as a Tufts University (Massachusetts) graduate and as somebody who grew up in Connecticut.

Michigan State continues to add to its coaching staff, as sources tell Spartans Illustrated that MSU plans to promote defensive analyst Andrew Bindelglass to assistant linebackers coach.

Bindelglass joined Michigan State as a defensive analyst in January 2024, working under defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Joe Rossi.

He previously worked under Rossi's tutelage for five seasons at Minnesota, serving as a defensive graduate assistant from 2019 through 2021 and as a defensive quality control coach in 2022 and 2023.

Prior his time with the Golden Gophers, Bindelglass spent time as an outside linebackers coach at Bryant University for winter workouts and spring practices in 2019. Before that, Bindelglass was a defensive quality control coach at Holy Cross in 2018.

As mentioned, Bindelglass attended Tufts University where he played cornerback for the Jumbos (Division III) during his collegiate playing days. He was part of the team that ended a 31-game losing streak for the Jumbos and helped lead his team to a record of 7-1 with a second-place finish in the NESCAC in 2017.

He also worked as a student assistant coach while at Tufts, and eventually transitioned to a full-time coaching role there upon graduation. Bindelglass assisted with coaching the secondary for his alma mater.

Bindelglass has had a hand in recruiting incoming Spartans for the 2025 roster as well. Recent transfer portal linebacker acquisition Aisea Moa (BYU) specifically named Bindelglass as somebody who played a part in helping him decide to become a Spartan. MSU is also bringing in a trio of true freshmen at the linebacker position to East Lansing in class of 2025 three-star prospects Leonard Ah-You, DiMari Malone and Charles "DJ" White.

While Michigan State had the traditional number of on-field coaches in 2024 with 11, a recent rule change in June of 2024 by the NCAA Division I Council removed restrictions regarding countable coaches who are allowed to provide technical and tactical instruction to student-athletes during practice and competition for football. With Bindelglass' promotion, MSU crrently has 14 on-field coaches for the 2025 season. The NCAA still limits how many staff members are permitted to recruit off campus, however, as only 11 coaches are able to be designated for that role at a time.

Other recent changes to Michigan State's coaching staff that head coach Jonathan Smith has made include hiring Jon Boyer as quarterbacks coach, hiring James Adams as safeties coach, promoting offensive analyst Aaron Pflugrad to passing game coordinator and promoting defensive graduate assistant coach Antjuan Simmons to assistant defensive line coach. In December, MSU lost cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin, as he took an assistant coaching job with UCLA.