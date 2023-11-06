MSU's Harlon Barnett reflects on win over Nebraska, prepares for Ohio State
For the first time since taking over the Michigan State football program in September, interim head coach Harlon Barnett led his team to a victory. The Spartans defeated Nebraska on senior day this past Saturday by a final score of 20-17.
When addressing the media on Monday, Barnett reflected on what it meant to get a win and end the Spartans' six-game losing streak, and also discussed how Michigan State's focus now shifts to its road game against Ohio State this coming weekend.
Next up, the Spartans and Buckeyes will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium (the "Horseshoe") with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff time. The game will broadcast on NBC.
Ohio State comes into the game with a perfect 9-0 record, and currently ranks No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 3 in the Associated Press top-25 poll.
Barnett is well aware of the challenges the Buckeyes bring.
"Obviously, coming in on a different note this week, as opposed to the previous multiple weeks, with the victory (over Nebraska)," Barnett said. "And so now we look forward to playing a really good Ohio State team. Another top-10 team that we'll be playing, our third one this season. So, (we) look forward to the challenge and going down to Columbus."
Of course, the energy in the program is high right now, and the win over the Cornhuskers was a big morale boost for the team.
"Oh, it felt really good," Barnett said when asked to reflect on the win over the Cornhuskers. "Winning does a lot, heals a lot of wounds and pain, but the energy in the locker room (after the victory) was outstanding. Everybody was excited and happy and joyful. So, it was good to see those guys having fun for a change in a while."
Following last weekend's victory versus Nebraska, redshirt senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain said that the win "brings life back into the team." Barnett noted that the team's mindset is to be "positive" and hopes that the Spartans can carry the momentum into Columbus against Ohio State.
"I told them this, at today's team meeting, we want to keep the positive energy going," Barnett said. "And so, that's what we want, positive energy at all times from everybody — coaches, staff, support staff, training room, weight room. Positive energy is how you're going to keep it going, and your body language speaks of negative or positive energy also, so we want to have great body language, positive body language. And there's a quote that I heard out there before that says, 'Be positive or be quiet.' So, that's what we gonna be this week and moving forward."
For the Spartans, it also felt like a "weight being lifted" to get a win after losing six games in a row. Barnett mentioned that playing more free and easy can help the team moving forward, but obviously there is a lot of work left to do this season.
"It can't help," Barnett said about the team's mentality after ending the losing streak. "Like I said, the guys have been coming to practice, even when we were going through the tough times, every week with energy and passion and ready to go. But you can feel (like), 'Man, finally, we got one.' And it's like a weight off your back a little bit, but we still expect the same energy and passion throughout the course of this week, like they've been doing. But ... at least it's one under their belt and it feels even a little bit better."
However, things only get more difficult from here with a trip to Columbus coming up next.
A difficult task at Ohio State
According to DraftKings, Ohio State is currently favored by 31.5 points leading up to the game against Michigan State.
Barnett knows that it will take more than "positivity" to beat the undefeated Buckeyes in Columbus.
"Great attention to detail, you've gotta have great attention to detail," Barnett said when asked what it would take for the Spartans to pull the upset over the Buckeyes. "The previous two top-10 teams that we played in Washington and Ann Arbor, (we had) 11 penalties for both games, so we can't beat ourselves. So, great attention to detail will help us not beat ourselves and get those costly penalties. So, give ourself a chance, don't help them beat us, make them beat us, have them earn the right to beat us.
"And so, that's where we're going to start, and then we move from there. But great attention to detail is always going to be a major factor. And that great attention to detail means you're doing your job, playing with great discipline, great eye control and great physicality."
While Ohio State has often been known for explosive offenses under head coach Ryan Day, it's been the Buckeyes' defense that has really stepped up this season, although the offense still has a lot of talent as well.
"They're a good team, to be honest," Barnett said about the Buckeyes. "They always get a lot of great talent down there. (Wide receiver) Marvin Harrison (Jr.) is an outstanding football player, and they have others as well. So, they're not lacking for talent — offense, defense, or anywhere. So, we've gotta go down there, like I said, have great attention to detail, and make sure we're gonna execute on every chance we get the opportunity to execute."
Speaking of Marvin Harrison Jr., Barnett had a lot of praise for the Ohio State junior wide receiver. Harrison has recored 52 receptions for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, leading the Buckeyes in each category.
"I can't tell you that," Barnett said with a smile when asked about how Michigan State plans to slow Harrison down. "But I will say this, he's a really good football player and we know that."
In Michigan State's last seven games against Ohio State, the Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 282-74.
Barnett obviously has a lot of familiarity with Ohio State as he coached against the Buckeyes for several years.
While, Michigan State has not had great success against Ohio State as of late, Barnett — who originally joined Mark Dantonio's staff at MSU in 2007 (he left briefly in 2018 and 2019 to be Florida State's defensive coordinator before returning to East Lansing in 2020 to work for Mel Tucker) — knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, as the Spartans did it multiple times within his tenure.
"You (mentioned) the last seven games, so I'm going to tell you where my mind goes," Barnett told a media member. "(2013), we won. Let's go to '12 ... we should have won. They called it back, but it was a bad call, should have been a touchdown, close game. (2013), we won. (2014), we should have won. They called a touchdown back when we should have been leading at halftime. (2015), we won down there, '16 we should have won here, close game. That's where my mind goes.
"I know what it is to go down and compete and play hard against these guys. They're beatable guys, just like anybody else. And so, we're gonna go down there with the mindset to go attack them and get a win. So, that's our mindset. It will never change."
Personnel notes
True freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt has now played in four games, which means a decision has to be made about his status moving forward. If Leavitt were to play in one more game, he would burn his redshirt.
Leavitt has completed 15 of 23 passes this season for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards.
When asked about if Leavitt will continue to play this season, Barnett mentioned that decision has not been finalized yet, but he also doesn't want that out there as public information ahead of the game with Ohio State this weekend either.
"You know we can't share that information," Barnett joked about Leavitt's status. "Keep (Ohio State) preparing. We're gonna do what's best for the team, that's what he wants to do as well, and for him as well. So, we're still working through it to be honest with you."
If Leavitt does decide to keep his redshirt this season and not play in any more games, and with redshirt junior Noah Kim still dealing with an injury, Barnett noted that redshirt junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar would be available behind redshirt freshman and current starting quarterback Katin Houser.
"No decisions have been really been ultimately made concerning Sam (Leavitt) yet, so we'll just keep working," Barnett explained.
As for injuries, Barnett expects redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr to return this week after missing the past two games. However, the interim head coach also anticipates redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley to miss another game.
One other player who Barnett was asked about specifically was true freshman defensive end Jalen Thompson, who has seen his role increase over the past three games. He played a big role in MSU's win against Nebraska, recording five total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Barnett is thrilled with what he's seen from the young defensive lineman, and only expects Thompson to get better from here. He also credited defensive line coach Diron Reynolds for helping Thompson along in Thompson's development.
"We've seen that he's been getting better and better," Barnett said about Thompson. "Coach Diron Reynolds does a great job of coaching those guys up, and he's going to be a really, really good football player, as you guys saw on Saturday. And the best is still yet to come with him because he's still learning. But, a really good player — smart, tough, physical, fast, everything that you want in the defense end. So, we're really excited about Jalen Thompson."
While it will be an incredibly tough task, Barnett and the Spartans hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Buckeyes.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Join the discussion on this article in our premium forums by clicking here.
You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Threads, TikTok, and Instagram.
For video content, including our Red Cedar Radar podcast, find us on YouTube and consider subscribing.