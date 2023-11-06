For the first time since taking over the Michigan State football program in September, interim head coach Harlon Barnett led his team to a victory. The Spartans defeated Nebraska on senior day this past Saturday by a final score of 20-17. When addressing the media on Monday, Barnett reflected on what it meant to get a win and end the Spartans' six-game losing streak, and also discussed how Michigan State's focus now shifts to its road game against Ohio State this coming weekend. Next up, the Spartans and Buckeyes will play under the lights at Ohio Stadium (the "Horseshoe") with a 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff time. The game will broadcast on NBC. Ohio State comes into the game with a perfect 9-0 record, and currently ranks No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 3 in the Associated Press top-25 poll. Barnett is well aware of the challenges the Buckeyes bring. "Obviously, coming in on a different note this week, as opposed to the previous multiple weeks, with the victory (over Nebraska)," Barnett said. "And so now we look forward to playing a really good Ohio State team. Another top-10 team that we'll be playing, our third one this season. So, (we) look forward to the challenge and going down to Columbus."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBpbnRlcmltIGhlYWQgY29hY2ggSGFybG9u IEJhcm5ldHQgaXMgc3BlYWtpbmcgdG8gdGhlIG1lZGlhIHRvZGF5IGFoZWFk IG9mIHRoZSBTcGFydGFuc+KAmSByb2FkIGdhbWUgYXQgT2hpbyBTdGF0ZSB0 aGlzIHdlZWtlbmQuIDxicj48YnI+SGUgYWxzbyByZWZsZWN0ZWQgb24gdGhl IHdpbiBvdmVyIE5lYnJhc2thLiA8YnI+PGJyPuKAnFdpbm5pbmcgaGVhbHMg YSBsb3Qgb2YgcGFpbiBhbmQgd291bmRzLuKAnSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vOFhlUERPNTRaaCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhYZVBETzU0Wmg8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnlhbiBPJiMzOTtCbGVuZXNzIChAcnlhbm9ibGVu ZXNzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3J5YW5vYmxlbmVz cy9zdGF0dXMvMTcyMTU4MjczMzY2NTY1Mjg3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Of course, the energy in the program is high right now, and the win over the Cornhuskers was a big morale boost for the team. "Oh, it felt really good," Barnett said when asked to reflect on the win over the Cornhuskers. "Winning does a lot, heals a lot of wounds and pain, but the energy in the locker room (after the victory) was outstanding. Everybody was excited and happy and joyful. So, it was good to see those guys having fun for a change in a while." Following last weekend's victory versus Nebraska, redshirt senior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain said that the win "brings life back into the team." Barnett noted that the team's mindset is to be "positive" and hopes that the Spartans can carry the momentum into Columbus against Ohio State. "I told them this, at today's team meeting, we want to keep the positive energy going," Barnett said. "And so, that's what we want, positive energy at all times from everybody — coaches, staff, support staff, training room, weight room. Positive energy is how you're going to keep it going, and your body language speaks of negative or positive energy also, so we want to have great body language, positive body language. And there's a quote that I heard out there before that says, 'Be positive or be quiet.' So, that's what we gonna be this week and moving forward." For the Spartans, it also felt like a "weight being lifted" to get a win after losing six games in a row. Barnett mentioned that playing more free and easy can help the team moving forward, but obviously there is a lot of work left to do this season. "It can't help," Barnett said about the team's mentality after ending the losing streak. "Like I said, the guys have been coming to practice, even when we were going through the tough times, every week with energy and passion and ready to go. But you can feel (like), 'Man, finally, we got one.' And it's like a weight off your back a little bit, but we still expect the same energy and passion throughout the course of this week, like they've been doing. But ... at least it's one under their belt and it feels even a little bit better." However, things only get more difficult from here with a trip to Columbus coming up next.

A difficult task at Ohio State

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZXQiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdXBlciBNYXJ2LCBNYXJ2ZWxvdXMgTWFydiwgTWFzZXJhdGkgTWFy diwgbGV04oCZcyBhZGQgRmxvYXRpbmcgTWFydiDwn5SlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby93RXRjQjlxTnBoIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vd0V0Y0I5 cU5waDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBPaGlvIFN0YXRlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAT2hp b1N0YXRlRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT2hpb1N0 YXRlRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjEyNDgwMDExODY3MjYxMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

According to DraftKings, Ohio State is currently favored by 31.5 points leading up to the game against Michigan State. Barnett knows that it will take more than "positivity" to beat the undefeated Buckeyes in Columbus. "Great attention to detail, you've gotta have great attention to detail," Barnett said when asked what it would take for the Spartans to pull the upset over the Buckeyes. "The previous two top-10 teams that we played in Washington and Ann Arbor, (we had) 11 penalties for both games, so we can't beat ourselves. So, great attention to detail will help us not beat ourselves and get those costly penalties. So, give ourself a chance, don't help them beat us, make them beat us, have them earn the right to beat us. "And so, that's where we're going to start, and then we move from there. But great attention to detail is always going to be a major factor. And that great attention to detail means you're doing your job, playing with great discipline, great eye control and great physicality." While Ohio State has often been known for explosive offenses under head coach Ryan Day, it's been the Buckeyes' defense that has really stepped up this season, although the offense still has a lot of talent as well. "They're a good team, to be honest," Barnett said about the Buckeyes. "They always get a lot of great talent down there. (Wide receiver) Marvin Harrison (Jr.) is an outstanding football player, and they have others as well. So, they're not lacking for talent — offense, defense, or anywhere. So, we've gotta go down there, like I said, have great attention to detail, and make sure we're gonna execute on every chance we get the opportunity to execute." Speaking of Marvin Harrison Jr., Barnett had a lot of praise for the Ohio State junior wide receiver. Harrison has recored 52 receptions for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, leading the Buckeyes in each category. "I can't tell you that," Barnett said with a smile when asked about how Michigan State plans to slow Harrison down. "But I will say this, he's a really good football player and we know that."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJ2aW4gSGFycmlzb24gSnImIzM5O3MgbGFzdCA1IGdhbWVzOjxi cj48YnI+8J+TjCAzNSByZWMuPGJyPvCfk4wgNTc4IHlkczxicj7wn5OMIDcg VEQ8YnI+PGJyPldhdGNoIGFsbCA3IFREcyDipLXvuI8uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXJ2SGFycmlzb25Kcj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWFydkhhcnJpc29uSnI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PaGlvU3RhdGVGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AT2hpb1N0YXRlRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jMkRK UWhsaFNiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vYzJESlFobGhTYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQjFHZm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MjA4 OTcwOTA1MTgxNDc1NTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIg NCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

In Michigan State's last seven games against Ohio State, the Buckeyes have outscored the Spartans 282-74. Barnett obviously has a lot of familiarity with Ohio State as he coached against the Buckeyes for several years. While, Michigan State has not had great success against Ohio State as of late, Barnett — who originally joined Mark Dantonio's staff at MSU in 2007 (he left briefly in 2018 and 2019 to be Florida State's defensive coordinator before returning to East Lansing in 2020 to work for Mel Tucker) — knows what it takes to beat the Buckeyes, as the Spartans did it multiple times within his tenure. "You (mentioned) the last seven games, so I'm going to tell you where my mind goes," Barnett told a media member. "(2013), we won. Let's go to '12 ... we should have won. They called it back, but it was a bad call, should have been a touchdown, close game. (2013), we won. (2014), we should have won. They called a touchdown back when we should have been leading at halftime. (2015), we won down there, '16 we should have won here, close game. That's where my mind goes. "I know what it is to go down and compete and play hard against these guys. They're beatable guys, just like anybody else. And so, we're gonna go down there with the mindset to go attack them and get a win. So, that's our mindset. It will never change."

Personnel notes

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWF2aXR0IOKeoe+4jyBGb3N0ZXIg8J+UpTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTVNVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBNU1VfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IGV4dGVuZHMgaXRzIGxlYWQgd2l0aCB0 aGUgdG91Y2hkb3duISDwn5mMIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9xRTNQ MUloeVp0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcUUzUDFJaHladDwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBGT1ggQ29sbGVnZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQENGQk9ORk9YKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NGQk9ORk9YL3N0YXR1cy8xNzIwODc0 MDM5MjI3NDEyODMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDQs IDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

True freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt has now played in four games, which means a decision has to be made about his status moving forward. If Leavitt were to play in one more game, he would burn his redshirt. Leavitt has completed 15 of 23 passes this season for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards. When asked about if Leavitt will continue to play this season, Barnett mentioned that decision has not been finalized yet, but he also doesn't want that out there as public information ahead of the game with Ohio State this weekend either. "You know we can't share that information," Barnett joked about Leavitt's status. "Keep (Ohio State) preparing. We're gonna do what's best for the team, that's what he wants to do as well, and for him as well. So, we're still working through it to be honest with you." If Leavitt does decide to keep his redshirt this season and not play in any more games, and with redshirt junior Noah Kim still dealing with an injury, Barnett noted that redshirt junior walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar would be available behind redshirt freshman and current starting quarterback Katin Houser. "No decisions have been really been ultimately made concerning Sam (Leavitt) yet, so we'll just keep working," Barnett explained. As for injuries, Barnett expects redshirt junior tight end Maliq Carr to return this week after missing the past two games. However, the interim head coach also anticipates redshirt senior wide receiver Tre Mosley to miss another game. One other player who Barnett was asked about specifically was true freshman defensive end Jalen Thompson, who has seen his role increase over the past three games. He played a big role in MSU's win against Nebraska, recording five total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Barnett is thrilled with what he's seen from the young defensive lineman, and only expects Thompson to get better from here. He also credited defensive line coach Diron Reynolds for helping Thompson along in Thompson's development. "We've seen that he's been getting better and better," Barnett said about Thompson. "Coach Diron Reynolds does a great job of coaching those guys up, and he's going to be a really, really good football player, as you guys saw on Saturday. And the best is still yet to come with him because he's still learning. But, a really good player — smart, tough, physical, fast, everything that you want in the defense end. So, we're really excited about Jalen Thompson." While it will be an incredibly tough task, Barnett and the Spartans hope to keep the momentum rolling against the Buckeyes.