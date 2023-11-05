“You gotta be mature,” Duplain said when asked about how to avoid a letdown in the coming games. “(We've) got a pretty mature team. Just having older guys step up, making sure guys are still in line."

A win like Michigan State had against Nebraska can sometimes put a jolt of energy back into a team. Duplain said that “this stuff brings life back into the team” and that Michigan State needs to be “mature” and keep the momentum going.

“He’s been my roommate since freshman year,” Samac said after the win. “It’s our senior day today so it feels great. Go out just get the win, man. We’ve been talking about it. We want this bad.”

Hansen was one of 29 seniors celebrating senior day in the final home game of the season for Michigan State. Two other seniors, offensive linemen Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain have been roommates since they were freshman in 2019.

“This is the way we needed to finish in the 'Woodshed,'” redshirt senior Maverick Hansen said. “Like I always tell the guys, it’s bigger than us. It’s about the brothers before us and the brothers that are coming after us. We gotta have some pride about us and getting this win means so much to us, especially the seniors.”

Michigan State snapped its six game losing streak in a 20-17 victory against Nebraska . It was also senior day on Saturday inside Spartan Stadium which made the win all that sweeter for the team.

“Just after the game, seeing him smile and being with his family and stuff, that’s moments you live for,” Foster said. “So I’m glad he had that moment and we had our moment. It was definitely fun.”

Senior wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr talked about what it was like getting the win for not just the seniors but also for Barnett, who’s had a difficult job given the circumstances.

Foster got his second touchdown catch of the season early in the fourth quarter to give the Spartans a 10-point lead. He said after the game that Nebraska’s corners were playing aggressive on the short routes all game so he made a double move and beat his man over the top. Freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt delivered a nice pass in between the corner and the safety for the score.

Foster’s touchdown was the difference in the game as the Spartans won by three points. He talked about what the senior day victory was like for him.

“Especially on this day, senior day, it was a real emotional one for me, really,” Foster said. “Just to be the last one in the 'Woodshed.' Just to get that win, it was a great feeling, definitely.”

Michigan State has had the lead in the second half in a few games this season but failed to finish the job against Iowa, Rutgers and Minnesota. This time, the Spartans finished with a defensive stand as the clock hit zero.

“We were able to pull through this week and finish,” Hansen said. “We’ve been coaching 'finish' every single day. We break (the huddle) on 'finish.' And I think a lot of guys are bought into all that. Just playing hard and giving everything you have until the clock hits zero.”

That defensive stand was highlighted by a Simeon Barrow forced fumble that was recovered by Nebraska. The Cornhuskers had to scramble to get a final play off as the time was ticking and Michigan State got one last defensive stop to secure the 20-17 win.

“I was so hype, man,” Hansen said about the final defensive series. “I knew that we were going to do it. I had a feeling like I just believed that we were going to win this game. I had no doubt in my mind that we were going to win. I don’t want to say I was scared, but I was a little nervous on the edge like ‘oh man, there is still enough time in this game for them to do something with it.’ But I had full faith in the guys out there and knew that they were going to get the job done.”

Despite being a redshirt senior, Hansen still has one more year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic that he can use, if he chooses to do so. He said after the game that he’s been considering returning next season.

“I have truly been thinking about it,” Hansen said. “I like the idea of playing another year here just because this year hasn’t gone exactly the way I’ve liked it to. Whoever the head coach is, I wanna set the foundation and be one of the guys that set the tone and be like ‘this is what it takes to be a Spartan Dawg.’ And that has been making me think a little harder about staying more so than leaving.

“(I'm) leaning more toward staying but it really just depends on who the coach is and if they want me to come back because at the end of the day, it’s up to them," Hansen continued. "I mean, I would love to come back. But I don’t know, it’s still a month and a half away for me to make that decision. As far as that goes, I’m just excited to be here and finish the season off with my guys.”

Hansen added that the taste of victory on Saturday makes him want to stay in the green and white for one more season even more.

“I love this team,” Hansen said. “I truly do bleed green. And I love the guys and I love how much effort they played with and they came out with so much enthusiasm. And I believe that everybody on the team knew we were going to win today. Just because of how hard we prepared and we were just attacking all week long.”